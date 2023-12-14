The Crown recreates Prince Harry's infamous Nazi uniform fancy dress costume

The Crown Season 6 part two depicts Prince Harry (Luther Ford, pictured) wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party, in a recreation of the real-life incident that happened to the Royal. (Netflix)

What did you miss?

The Crown has recreated one of Prince Harry's lowest moments: the time in which dressed in a Nazi uniform for a costume party in 2005.

Prince Harry, depicted by Luther Ford, was shown in the Netflix show preparing for a costume party that has the theme "native and colonial" alongside his brother Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy). He then picks out a uniform with a Nazi swastika armband.

While he originally chooses to cover up the uniform by wearing a jacket, a lapse of judgement sees him take it off at the party and being secretly photographed by an attendee — who sold the picture to the press.

What, how, and why?

Prince Harry and Prince William attend a costume party together with the theme 'native and colonial' which leads to Harry picking out the costume. (Netflix)

Prince Harry is seen discussing a costume party with his brother in the show's final episode, indicating to viewers that the infamous photo may well be recreated onscreen. Later the Royal is shown contemplating different outfit options before picking out the Rommel's Afrika Korps uniform and saying "Germany had an Empire didn't it?"

He then puts on the costume and Kate suggests he should cover up the swastika, to which Prince William comments that "wearing the outfit doesn't make him a Nazi". Prince Harry chooses to follow Kate's advice by covering up the uniform and attending the party.

In the show Prince Harry was secretly photographed in the uniform by someone attending the party, who then sold the picture to The Sun, as what happened in reality. (Netflix)

As the evening progresses, Prince Harry decides to take the jacket off and is seen by an attendee who then secretly takes a picture of the Royal whilst he is talking with people at the party. The photo is then seen on the front cover of every newspaper the next day, with The Sun's headline reading "Harry the Nazi".

The Royal family are seen in distress over the incident, with Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) even speaking with Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) about it. When he says that everyone makes mistakes in their youth, she says to the Prime Minister: "Rarely as gross a misjudgement as this. A swastika armband two weeks before Holocaust memorial day."

Blair comments on how there is a "great deal of affection" for Prince Harry at the time, and he suggests an apology and a "period of contrition" would benefit him.

Prince Harry and Prince William pictured in 2005, that same year Prince Harry was photographed in the Nazi costume at a party as depicted in The Crown. (Getty Images)

The incident happened in reality in 2005 when Prince Harry was 20, his brother was also in attendance at the party in a lion costume as depicted in The Crown. After the publication of the photos in The Sun, Prince Harry made a public apology and said he was sorry for causing "any offence and embarrassment", and called it a "poor choice of costume".

His apology was accepted by Jewish communities in Great Britain at the time, with a spokesperson for the Reform Synagogues of Great Britain saying that "having being given, the apology should now be accepted."

What else happened on The Crown?

The Crown's final episodes depicts several moments from the Royal family's history between 1997 and 2005. (Netflix)

The Crown's final episodes depicts a number of key historical moments from the British Royal family's history from 1997 to 2005. This includes the death of Princess Margaret, Prince William's meeting with Kate Middleton, and also Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles wedding in 2005.

The Netflix show also explores the impact of Princess Diana's death in 1997 on her children, namely Prince William who struggles with the pressures of being heir to the throne and also his belief that his father is unwilling to speak about her with them.

He goes so far as to accuse his father of being responsible for his mother's death, saying that she would have been safe had he not hurt her so much during their marriage by being in love with Camilla.

The Crown's final season is out now on Netflix.

