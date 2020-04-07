The craziest dunk DeMarcus Cousins ever saw came from an unlikely source ... an NFL player

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins has been around a lot of top-flight NBA talent over his career. He’s played with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, and watched plenty of Anthony Davis and LeBron James in action this season.

But in an unusual twist, none of those players is responsible for pulling off the “craziest dunk” Cousins has ever seen. In fact, the person responsible for the best dunk Cousins has ever seen wasn’t even an NBA player. It was someone in the NFL.

.@juliojones_11 Mocap sesh? Need your dunk package in 2K21 👀 pic.twitter.com/unWPtJXodX — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 7, 2020

That would be Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones. Cousins says he played against Jones in high school. Jones apparently delivered an incredible dunk on one of Cousins’ teammates.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be seeing that dunk any time soon. Cousins says he’s looked for the footage, but can’t find it. Cousins says it’s one of the few highlights he can’t seem to find from his high school days. He theorizes that his teammate who got dunked on by Jones must have secretly deleted the footage.

Thankfully, audio on the dunk still exists. (Skip to the :39 second mark.)

While fans may never get to see this dunk from Jones, perhaps he could enlighten us with a recreation? With everyone practicing self distancing, any sports footage would be a welcome distraction.

A dramatic reenactment of this dunk from Jones could do a lot to lift spirits. Hopefully, Jones agrees.

More from Yahoo Sports: