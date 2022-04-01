The conspiracy theory behind Bruce Arians' retirement, Bobby Wagner to LA & Edholm's latest mock draft

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a completely normal and not at all strange offseason. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, Tom Brady abruptly retired on a Saturday, then un-retired six weeks later on the eve of free agency. Then on Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arians announced his surprise retirement, to be succeeded by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm to react to this week's bombshell news and ask the question: could these events be somehow related? Did an underlying issue stemming from Antonio Brown's sudden banishment from the Bucs drive a wedge between Brady & Arians — and how does it relate to the Brian Flores lawsuit in Miami? Charles has the tin foil hat and all the answers.

Later in the podcast, the guys respond to the news that free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner signed with the aforementioned Super Bowl champion Rams, who continue to stockpile star players on both sides of the ball.

In the second half of the show, Eric rolls through the top 10 on his latest mock draft and Charles dives into Eric's predictions as they discuss the Jaguars' first pick, where some rookie wideouts may land & whether Carolina or Seattle would be first to draft a QB.

