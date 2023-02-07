The conflict pod: Tim Brown vs Tommy Rees, Texas & Oklahoma vs Fox & Jim Boeheim vs everyone

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger detail all of the biggest arguments currently taking place across the college athletics landscape.

In the first undercard fight, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma are trying to dissolve their contract with the Big 12 early to join the SEC by 2024. Television providers are not happy at this attempt as the negotiations ensue. In the next bout, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees caught heat from Tim Brown for accepting the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. Brown voiced his opinion on Rees’s performance spearheading the Fighting Irish’s offense last season. Quarterback Jaden Rashada vs the Gator Collective is our third fight of interest. New details of the initial contract emerged and the pod is baffled by Rashada’s representation in the dealings. Our main event was Jim Boeheim taking verbal shots at Pitt, Wake Forest & Miami (FL) for supposedly buying their players last season in a way only Boeheim can. This drew a response from not only Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes, but also Pitt legend Brandin Knight. Lastly, in news of the weird, an Illinois school official stole $1.5 million worth of chicken wings & Jimmy John’s has an interesting new promotion.

2:00 The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are in heated negotiations to try and leave the Big 12 early

11:25 Tim Brown calls out Tommy Rees after Rees becomes the newest Alabama OC

22:00 The Jaden Rashada saga deepens as more details are released from his NIL contract

30:10 Jim Boeheim vs everyone

44:27 An Illinois school district official is accused of stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings

47:47 Jimmy John’s is offering a beanbag chair for customers that order every sandwich from the menu

