The Chiefs defeat 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in official Madden simulation

The last time the video game accurately predicted the outcome was four years ago when Kansas City triumphed over San Francisco

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for defeating the San Francisco 49ers and winning Super Bowl LVIII ... in the official Madden NFL 24 simulation.

Almost got you there.

The NFL ran its annual video game sim of the game, and this year, Madden is predicting the AFC champion will not only beat the 49ers again in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs will repeat.

There's only one small problem with that for anyone who has been following this yearly tradition. Madden hasn't correctly predicted the winner the last three years running.

Last year, the video game had the Philadelphia Eagles hoisting the Lombardi trophy, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made sure his former team didn't get to enjoy the confetti.

So now, Kansas City is trying to break this particular Madden curse and defend its title in its game against San Francisco.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the official Madden NFL 24 simulation. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The bright side for fans of the Chiefs is that the last time the sim did get it right was when Madden predicted that Kansas City would defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. It also accurately predicted that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would win Most Valuable Player for the game, which he did.

Madden is once again banking on Mahomes to win the award in this year's Super Bowl. But as EA Sports' famous intro goes, "It's in the game," and something that'll be determined this Sunday on the field and not on the computer.