The Chiefs and Bills have the best Super Bowl odds ahead of the divisional round

Four teams have odds of +500 or better to win the Super Bowl ahead of the divisional round and the top two favorites are from the AFC.

The Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl after snagging the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Kansas City hosts Jacksonville on Saturday in the divisional round while No. 2 Super Bowl favorite Buffalo takes on the defending AFC champion Bengals on Sunday.

The 49ers are the NFC team with the best Super Bowl odds ahead of the divisional weekend. San Francisco hosts Dallas on Sunday after the Cowboys beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Monday night. The Eagles are the No. 4 favorite to win the Super Bowl and will host the NFC title game if they beat the Giants on Saturday night.

Here are the Super Bowl odds at BetMGM for each of the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs ahead of the divisional round.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3500 to win Super Bowl, +1100 to win AFC)

The Jaguars are the underdogs of the eight teams remaining after going 9-8 in the regular season and winning a mediocre AFC South. By now, you know how Jacksonville stormed back to beat the Chargers on Saturday night to advance to the divisional round. And the Jaguars’ reward for that comeback is a trip to Kansas City. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars in the regular season for the Jags’ sixth loss in seven games. Jacksonville was 3-7 after that game and finished the season 6-1 after its bye week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Saturday. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

New York Giants (+2500 to win Super Bowl, +1100 to win NFC)

Daniel Jones had the best game of his career in the Giants’ win over the Vikings. Can he replicate that against a much better Philadelphia Eagles’ defense? The Eagles shredded the Giants earlier in the season in the non-Week 18 matchup between the teams. That was the only game Jones played against Philly this season. He was sacked four times in that contest and threw for just 169 yards.

Dallas Cowboys (+1100 to win Super Bowl, +450 to win NFC)

Dallas vanquished its road playoff game demons on Monday night. And the reward is another road playoff game against a team that could have the best roster in the NFL. S Jayron Kearse’s knee injury in the win over Tampa Bay could be massive for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. But if Dak Prescott plays like he did against Tampa, the Cowboys can easily beat San Francisco.

The Cowboys easily beat the Buccaneers on Monday night. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals (+800 to win Super Bowl, +350 to win AFC)

The Bengals are upset they’re heading to Buffalo on Sunday instead of playing at a neutral site or at least having the chance to play the game at home. But Cincy at least has confidence that it can move the ball against the Bills after the way the offense played early in the Week 17 game that got called off because of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. The loss of OT Jonah Williams could be massive in Buffalo. Cincinnati’s offensive line is the weakest part of its offense.

Philadelphia Eagles (+500 to win Super Bowl, +160 to win NFC)

Jalen Hurts will need to do more on Saturday night against the Giants than he did in his return to action in Week 18 against New York. Hurts threw for 229 yards and an interception and ran for just 13 yards in that contest. With two more weeks off, Hurts should be healthier and the Eagles will likely be ready to use him in all facets of the run game. If Hurts is at or close to 100%, the Eagles shouldn’t have any trouble with the Giants.

San Francisco 49ers (+400 to win Super Bowl, +140 to win NFC)

Brock Purdy passed his first playoff test in a dominating second half against the Seattle Seahawks and Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel are the best RB-WR combination remaining in the playoffs. Samuel had 10 carries for 72 yards against the Cowboys in the playoffs a season ago without McCaffrey on the roster. Will Dallas sell out to stop Samuel and McCaffrey on the ground and hope that Purdy has his worst game as a pro?

Brock Purdy played well in his first playoff game. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills (+325 to win Super Bowl, +175 to win AFC)

It seems fair to say Buffalo escaped against Miami after turning the ball over three times. Another three turnover game against the Bengals will almost certainly result in a loss. Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense is, uh, a little better than Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins. Josh Allen ran the ball just four times in the win over Miami. It was his fewest rushing attempts in a game since he had three carries in a win over the Browns on Nov. 20. Will Allen be a bigger part of the run game against Cincinnati?

Kansas City Chiefs (+280 to win Super Bowl, +150 to win AFC)

The Chiefs watched the first round of the playoffs from home while the other three AFC teams were part of dramatic games. A win over Jacksonville on Saturday will mean a fifth-straight AFC title game at Arrowhead, though Arrowhead would actually be Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this year if the Bills beat the Bengals. If the Bills were playing the Jaguars and the Chiefs had the Bengals, we’re guessing Buffalo would be the Super Bowl favorite. But the Chiefs have the benefit of some rest and the best QB in the NFL. That can be a very good playoff combination.