'The Chase' team leave viewers stunned with 'embarrassing, lowest ever score'

Bradley Walsh hosts The Chase. (ITV)

The Chase viewers shared their bemusement after an "embarrassing" team achieved the lowest ever score on the ITV quiz show.

Contestants competing on the episode of the gameshow - hosted by Bradley Wash - which aired on Monday 22 February answered just four questions correctly in two minutes, leaving them with a final score of seven points.

This left Chaser Anne Hegerty requiring just eight points to defeat them - which she did in just 36 seconds, leaving 1 minute 24 seconds on the clock.

Chaser, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty defeated the team in just 36 seconds. (ITV)

Viewers expressed their exasperation with the team's performance in Twitter.

One exclaimed: "I can’t believe they knew the answer to 4 questions! literally the worst team ever. #thechase."

Another tweeted: "That has got to be the worst final chase ever? #thechase."

While another wrote: "Not so lucky 7 ??? That must be a record low numpties #TheChase."

But others defended the gameshow contestants, insisting they had faced particularly tough questions.

One tweeted: "My god the final chase q’s for the team were HARD, I got a few more than them but really not by much #thechase"

And another wrote: "In their defence they had tricky questions - whereas I got all 7 of Ann's questions correct. #thechase."

The Chase sees a team of four contestants attempt to amass the most amount of prize money they can, before taking on a professional quizzer- known as the chaser - who will prevent to defeat them from winning the jackpot.

Questions the contestants passed on included naming what vowel the Morse code 'dot dash' stands for.

When asked by host Walsh, "What is the largest lymphatic organ in the body?", firefighter contestant Alex guessed, "Neck".

The quiz show airs between 5pm and 6pm on weekdays on ITV1.

