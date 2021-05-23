  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Brooklyn Nets barely need to break a sweat

Ben Rohrbach
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Brooklyn Nets can sleepwalk through their first-round series with the Boston Celtics, and they basically did in Game 1. The question is whether they will wake up before their championship mettle is really tested.

Brooklyn's 47 first-half points on Saturday night was their lowest total in any game this season but one — a Jan. 8 outing against the Memphis Grizzlies in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were not in uniform. They combined to make 11 of their 32 shots and none of their 11 3-pointers in the opening half. As a team, the Nets shot 41.7% from the field and 23.5% from distance in the game. And they still rolled.

They didn't really get rolling until the third quarter, when Harden sandwiched two step-back 3's around the first long-distance connections of the night from both Irving and Durant. The superstar trio's run spanned 183 seconds and turned a two-point deficit into an eight-point lead that felt insurmountable for Boston.

And that was all they needed to cruise to a 104-93 victory in their playoff opener.

"We knew it was a matter of minutes before things started to turn for us," Durant told ESPN's Lisa Salters after scoring a game-high 32 points on 10-for-25 shooting — an off night from legendarily efficient scorer.

Kevin Durant and the Nets barely broke a sweat in a decisive Game 1 win against the Celtics. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Kevin Durant and the Nets barely broke a sweat in a decisive Game 1 win against the Celtics. (Elsa/Getty Images)

A matter of minutes.

That will work against a Boston team that is missing Jaylen Brown and reliant on fourth-quarter minutes from Jabari Parker, who was making only his 11th appearance with the team after signing off the scrap heap in April. Brooklyn's effort on defense was sporadic, dialed up only when the fly needed swatting. Durant's work opposite Celtics star Jayson Tatum (22 points on 6-for-20 shooting) was encouraging, but the 8-for-26 shooting from Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier was hardly the result of top-flight defense.

"We can attack it better," Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters after the loss.

"I felt like I had some good looks," Tatum said of his field goal-less second half. "Tough shooting night."

Brooklyn's defense ranked 22nd in the league this season, and it showed in the first half against the Celtics. A Boston team that struggled to generate clean looks all season was suddenly getting whatever it wanted. All it took was the Nets actually trying on defense for minutes at a time to rattle off an 18-4 run to start the third quarter and a 17-3 run midway through the fourth that turned a competitive game into a decisive win.

It was the NBA equivalent of giving your little brother a glimmer of hope in a driveway game of one-on-one, only to dial up the effort just enough to ruin his night. Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat in the next playoff round and the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals, much less LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in a potential NBA Finals meeting, are not about to let Brooklyn treat them like a rugrat.

It remains to be seen whether the Nets can be engaged on defense for more than minutes at a time.

There is an enormous onus on Brooklyn's offense, and it was far from sharp in Game 1. Saturday marked just the ninth time all season Durant, Irving and Harden shared the floor together. It too showed. Brooklyn's trio of superstars essentially traded off ill-fated isolations throughout the first half. There was a bit more ball movement between them in the second half, but really they just relied on each of their individual greatness.

Durant credited their first-half struggles to unsettled nerves, but it sure looked like a cohesiveness issue. 

Again, Durant, Irving and Harden operating independently against Parker, Walker and Fournier is going to favor Brooklyn for eternity, but they will have to tap into their limitless potential as creators for each other in order to cook against defenses without so many weak links. There is no question the Nets will advance out of this round, but there is still plenty left to answer before they should consider themselves a title favorite.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • The Clippers are following a familiar script after Game 1 loss against Mavericks

    This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Blazers' ball movement buries Nuggets under avalanche of three-point field goals

    Portland captures Game 1 of first-round series at Denver 123-109.

  • Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic

    Biles, who last competed at the 2019 World Championships, had an all-around score of 58.4 points and finished ahead of training partner Jordan Chiles, despite falling off the uneven bars on her final event. For the Yurchenko double pike, Biles sprinted down the runway, did a roundoff onto the takeoff board, followed by a back handspring with a half-twist onto the vault before finishing it with a double somersault in a piked position. "I was just thinking to do it like training, don't try to overdo anything because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to overpower things," Biles told NBC Sports when asked about the vault.

  • Celtics vs. Nets highlights: Second-half struggles doom C's in Game 1

    The Celtics started off hot but couldn't hold off the Nets in the second half as they fell in Game 1 of the first-round series, 104-93.

  • Rumor: LeBron James wanted to sign with Knicks, but wife preferred Los Angeles

    LeBron James, according to one report, planned to sign with the Knicks until a disastrous meeting with them in 2010.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama back in contention at the PGA Championship

    Looking for back-to-back major wins, Hideki Matsuyama is just two shots back halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • Soccer-Atletico clinch La Liga title thanks to Suarez winner

    Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years. Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • Charles Barkley: NBA 'ain't got the balls' to suspend LeBron James for attending tequila event

    "Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sitting out."

  • Cody Garbrandt details scary COVID-19 battle: 'I'll never take my health for granted again'

    To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.

  • Danica Patrick will drive the pace car ahead of the 2021 Indy 500

    Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.