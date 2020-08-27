The brief history of NBA player protests, a trail blazed by Elgin Baylor and Bill Russell

The NBA’s protest against racial injustice in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake is the longest such strike in league history, but it is not the first. Legends Elgin Baylor and Bill Russell blazed that trail.

Thursday marks the second day playoff games have been postponed, and there is hope players will return to action this weekend. The end result of their action is undetermined, but representatives of the National Basketball Players Association and the Board of Governors are scheduled to meet on Thursday evening.

On two previous occasions, NBA players have refused to play in protest of racial discrimination, both more than 50 years ago, evidence of how long Black Americans have struggled in their quest for equality. A third nearly occurred six years ago, and players were called to action again on Wednesday by another shooting.

The following is a brief history of NBA protests, all of which illustrate why players decided on Wednesday that slogans on courts and jerseys were not a significant enough statement 61 years after their first strike.

View photos Lakers star Elgin Baylor served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves three seasons after his protest. (Getty Images) More

1959: Elgin Baylor protests segregation

On Jan. 16, 1959, the Minneapolis Lakers were scheduled to face the Cincinnati Royals in a neutral-site game at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, featuring hometown hero “Hot Rod” Hundley and rookie sensation Elgin Baylor. But when the Lakers took the floor, Baylor sat on the bench in street clothes.

On the eve of the game, the local Kanawha Hotel denied rooms to Baylor, Boo Ellis and Ed Fleming, the only three Black players on the Lakers. Minneapolis coach John Kundla instead took his team to nearby Edna’s Tourist Hotel, which accommodated the entire roster. Baylor was also denied service at an area restaurant based on the color of his skin. So, the 24-year-old opted to sit against the Royals in protest.

The American Business Club of Charleston paid $6,500 to host the game and fell roughly $1,000 short of breaking even, through no fault of Baylor’s. Cold weather kept the crowd down, and the fans who did show only learned Baylor was not playing upon arrival, assuming either injury or illness had kept him sidelined.

That did not stop American Business Club of Charleston promoter H. Thomas Corrie from sending a telegram to Maurice Podoloff, the president of the NBA: “Urge disciplinary action against Elgin Baylor of Minneapolis club, who refused to play against Cincinnati here Friday night in protest of hotel segregation. Records show Minneapolis club was advised on Dec. 29 that segregation enforced at hotels. His absence from lineup most embarrassing to us and damaged our chances of promoting future NBA games here.”

Only those records showed that Corrie promised Kundla, “A local hotel will take care of the entire team.” Regardless, Podoloff responded, “I would find it hard to punish a man for trying to protect his self-respect and dignity.’’ That did not stop Mayor John Copenhaver from refusing to apologize on behalf of Charleston.

View photos Students swarm Bill Russell after he gave a speech at the Patrick T. Campbell Junior High School "Freedom Graduation" in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. (Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) More

1961: Boston Celtics protest racial discrimination

On Oct. 17, 1961, several Black players on the Boston Celtics were refused service at the Phoenix Hotel coffee shop in Lexington, Kentucky, where they were later scheduled to face the St. Louis Hawks in an exhibition game. They had also been denied service two days earlier at a restaurant in Marian, Indiana.