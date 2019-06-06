The Brewers and Marlins are getting petty with each other over the Christian Yelich deal

The Christian Yelich deal hasn’t aged well for the Miami Marlins. Upon being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, Yelich crushed baseballs en route to an MVP award. His follow-up season is looking equally dominant.

With those two teams facing off, the Brewers had a prime opportunity to gloat about pulling off that heist.

Hey @Marlins, this home run just reminded us that we never said how much we appreciate you for bringing Christian Yelich into our lives. Thanks for the NL MVP. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/CtCiad1WAf — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 6, 2019

Problem is, the Brewers decided to send out that tweet after dropping the first two games of the series against the Marlins. One of those losses was a particularly embarrassing 16-0 drubbing by Miami.

The Marlins were not going to let the Brewers forget that.

oh, nice! let us know when he hits a 16-run homer — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 6, 2019

So, who wins this round? While the Brewers would normally have bragging rights, the fact that they tried to talk smack after two rough losses hurts quite a bit. We’re going to give credit to the Marlins for capitalizing on the opportunity to punch back about the Yelich deal.

Given how poorly the deal has worked out for the Marlins, this might be their only chance to gloat about it.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

