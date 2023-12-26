The Blink Mini camera is on sale for $20 — that's over 40% off

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Surprise! You can score a Blink Mini camera on sale for only $20. This pint-sized companion is a great option for security. It's small and easy to tuck away out of sight, but provides high-resolution video and a lot of other useful features. If you have other Blink cameras, this is easy to make part of your overall system. Live in a small house? Then one or two of these little guys might be all you need. This is one of the lowest prices ever for this little gadget, so don't blink and miss this deal.

Why is it a good deal?

It was already quite affordable at just $35 retail, but now it's marked down over 40% at Amazon. The cost to you? A mere $20. Compared to similar models that are twice as much (or more), it's an absolute steal.

Why do I need it?

One of the Mini's many gifts is Full HD live streaming and two-way audio, so you can talk to house guests via the Blink app. The camera detects motion, too. No wonder it's a fan fave, with over 191,000 five-star reviewers singing its praises.

While the camera tops out at 1080p resolution, you'll be hard-pressed to find another camera of this quality at this price point. And at just 2" × 1.9" × 1.4", the Mini really lives up to its name, making it perfect for hiding just out of sight. Since it has a built-in speaker, it can work as a remote chime for the Blink Video Doorbell.

This camera is great not only for home security, but also for keeping an eye on your four-legged friends and checking in on them throughout the day.

Always wanted to preside over your own private surveillance state? Now you can! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I have an elderly family member in a care home and needed some extra peace of mind that she was being cared for properly," shared a five-star fan. "This camera allows me to see what I need to see and also check in with her. I can communicate with her from the talk function, which is wonderful because the cell service is horrible there, so we can communicate perfectly via Wi-Fi on the camera. If you have little ones or elderly family members, this is a perfect buy."

Another said it's worth every penny. "This mini camera was easy to set up and detects motion immediately for me. I have this pointing out my second-floor window toward the street. ... Everything about this camera exceeded my expectations. I turned off night vision and the active lights in order to see through the window at night, and it still provides a clear picture and detects motion flawlessly. I'm extremely impressed and will be purchasing more cameras after only one day of use. Your money is very well spent on this mini camera!"

One customer raved, "If you're a previous Blink customer like me, then connecting these mini cameras is super easy! Simply take a picture of the QR code printed on the camera and log in with your wifi password. Super fast setup that took me 5 minutes in total. I love that I can access the cameras and my doorbell all in one app. The only downside is that I can't move the cameras through the app, which means no zooming in/out or having access to check the surrounding area. I'm still setting everything up, but so far I'm impressed."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

