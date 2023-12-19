The Bills are 9th in the AFC but have the 7th-best Super Bowl odds after wins over the Chiefs and Cowboys

Buffalo was +3000 to win the Super Bowl before beating the Chiefs. Now the Bills are at +1200

The Buffalo Bills are quickly becoming one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl despite sitting outside the playoffs with three weeks to go in the regular season.

The Bills’ dominating 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 dropped Buffalo’s odds to win the title from +1800 to +1200. The Bills have gone from +3000 to +1200 over the last two weeks after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

Buffalo currently sits in ninth in the AFC at 8-6. The Bills are tied with the Bengals, Colts and Texans at 8-6 but rank fourth among those four teams due to tiebreakers.

The Bills could — and should — be at 10-6 by the time they meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. The Bills play the 5-9 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 and the 3-11 New England Patriots in Week 17. Those two potential easy matchups are a big reason why people believe the Bills will get into the playoffs.

Heck, Buffalo could even be in contention for a division title ahead of that game against the Dolphins. Miami plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and then visits the 11-3 Baltimore Ravens on New Year’s Eve.

San Francisco stays the favorite

The 49ers strengthened their Super Bowl favorite status after the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss at the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. San Francisco is +225 to win the Super Bowl and far and away the top favorite. The Ravens are the No. 2 favorite at +550.

The Eagles are now +800 to win the Super Bowl after they were at +700 following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. The Chiefs are ahead of the Eagles at +650, while the Dolphins have the same odds Philadelphia does.

Those six teams — the 49ers, Ravens, Chiefs, Eagles, Dolphins and Cowboys — are the only ones with better Super Bowl odds than the Bills. And bettors love the Bills and 49ers. San Francisco is getting 18% of the money bet on the Super Bowl winner and Buffalo is at 10%.

The 49ers’ low Super Bowl odds make them even-money favorites to win the NFC as well. San Francisco is just +100 to win the conference, while the Eagles are at +375 and the Cowboys are at +450. San Francisco has easily beaten both of those teams this season.

The Ravens are +220 to win the AFC and the Chiefs are +275, ahead of the Dolphins at +350. If you’re looking for some value on the Bills, Buffalo at +700 to win the conference may be worth a play if you’re back on the Bills train following the last two weeks.

