The best reactions to MLB's worst Players' Weekend uniforms

The verdict is in on Major League Baseball's 2019 Players' Weekend uniforms.

It’s not good.

The jury, which consists of fans, writers and even some of those wearing the uniforms this weekend, have found the league guilty on several counts of ruining fashion forever.

OK, so the charges aren’t that severe. But the white-on-white and black-on-black uniforms players are sporting this season have taken the color and a lot of the personality out of a weekend that’s designed to let the players’ personalities shine through.

Players are still allowed to wear nicknames on their jerseys and express themselves with colorful and creative cleats. We’ve seen several tributes to late Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs and a cool pair of cleats sported by Mookie Betts in honor of David Ortiz.

Those aspects remain hits. Previous designs of Players’ Weekend Uniforms have been received positively as well. But it’s been difficult to find much positive reaction to this year’s dull and somewhat confusing overall look. In fact, we’d say it’s been impossible.

With that said, we’ve gone out and collected the best and most incredulous reactions to MLB’s Players’ Weekend uniforms.

MLB Players' Weekend uniforms get two thumbs down. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
You guys in the wrong place?

The general feeling is that Players’ Weekend uniforms look completely out of place on a baseball field.

The bowling alley? That might be a different story.

Or how about a themed Christmas party?

We dare say that’s the line of the day from Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Other managers weigh in

Roberts’ comments feel relatively tame compared to the thoughts of his counterparts arounds the league.

Good enough to eat?

Others have been thinking more about food once they’ve gotten eyes on the uniforms.

And you are?

The numbers and lettering on the white jerseys are not helping commentators one bit.

What’s with the pitcher’s hats?

As you’ve surely noticed, the all-white uniforms include white hats for every player on the field except for the pitcher. There’s actually a good reason for that.

The problem, of course, is that they’re wearing all white to begin with.

Sir, your helmet

Time to take out the trash?

It’s harsh. But you’re not going to find much argument here.

The league is trying to do something different, which is good. But this year’s uniforms are a mile-wide swing-and-miss.

