The arthritis in Todd Gurley’s knee explains why he was limited in the playoffs

The biggest question concerning the Rams since they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII is Todd Gurley’s decrease in production. Head coach Sean McVay barely drew up plays to give Gurley the ball, and the 24-year-old running back didn’t look like himself throughout the postseason.

Now we may finally have an answer to why Gurley didn’t receive many touches.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Gurley has arthritis in his knee. And Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the arthritis is in Gurley’s left knee — the same knee he had surgery on to repair a torn ACL he suffered during his final year at Georgia.

Fortunately for Gurley and the Rams, the knee doesn’t require surgery. However, arthritis may keep the Rams from using him the way they want. And it’s likely the Rams will re-sign running back C.J. Anderson this offseason. Anderson, who signed with the Rams last December, did a fantastic job of spelling Gurley, rushing for 488 yards and four touchdowns in five total games.

Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro, signed a four-year, $57.5 million extension last year. And while he ran for 1,251 yards and a league-high 17 touchdowns during the regular season, he wasn’t nearly as effective in the postseason.

After Gurley ran for 115 yards and one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional round, he amassed only 45 total rushing yards during his last two playoff games.

Luckily for the Rams, they still have tons of playmakers to score points on offense. Also, Gurley will still be able to play and keep defenses honest. His volume of carries will likely decrease, though.

All in all, the Rams have to monitor Gurley to with a close eye from now on.

