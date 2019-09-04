The Antonio Brown Drama has a new chapter: He's unhappy the Raiders fined him

If you thought Antonio Brown would be quiet and play after the summer he’s had, you’d be wrong.

Having already gotten what he wanted, forcing the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade him to an acceptable team and get that team, the Oakland Raiders, to give him a raise, then starting drama over his helmet that required two grievances against the NFL (he lost both) and missed training camp practice time plus the infamous freeze burns on his feet that also contributed to his missing time, Brown still isn’t happy.

And he’s taking his unhappiness public.

Over $50,000 in fines

Antonio Brown complained on Instagram that the Oakland Raiders fined him for missing a training camp practice and walkthrough. (AP)

On Wednesday, Brown posted a photo to his Instagram stories of a letter he received from Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

In it, Mayock details that Brown is being fined $13,950 for not participating in the team’s August 22 walkthrough, and since it was an unexcused absence, the team is docking him the amount allowed by the collective bargaining agreement.

The letter also says that Brown had been fined before, for skipping training camp in August 18.

August 18 is the day that Mayock finally spoke out about the team’s frustrations with Brown, saying the team had supported Brown through his helmet ordeal but that it was “time for him to be all in or all out.”

‘Your own team want to hate’

Brown added some text to the photo of the letter, writing, “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now...Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year...So we clear.”

In this case, it looks like Brown is the only one paying.

Or maybe Oakland is too, for believing that Brown wouldn’t be a pill.

Fines aren’t always collected

Former Raiders team president Amy Trask, who offers insight and opinion on league matters, tweeted that often teams don’t actually collect fines, but that the letters are sent to reserve their right to do so.

Trask noted that she didn’t know whether the Raiders would be collecting in Brown’s case.

