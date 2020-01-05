The 'AB curse'? Antonio Brown trolls his former teams losing in playoffs

Antonio Brown remains unemployed, and he appears to be getting a kick out of seeing his former teams (and would-be former teams) get knocked out of the playoffs.

OK, first think about all the teams Brown has been connected with in the past nine or so months: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

Now check out what Brown tweeted:

Well, he’s not wrong. The Steelers, who traded Brown to Oakland in March, failed to make the postseason despite having a shot to do so in Week 17.

So did the Raiders, who grew tired of Brown’s never-ending antics and released him in September.

The Bills tried to trade for Steelers before the Raiders did, but the deal was voided when it was clear Brown had no interest in playing there. The Bills lost their playoff game in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday.

Antonio Brown might have no current NFL team, but the five teams he's been connected with in the past year all had their seasons end in disappointment. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brown was signed by the Patriots and played one game there before his comments irked team owner Robert Kraft and led to his release by New England. The Patriots, missing any kind of juice offensively, lost in their playoff opener as well.

So did the Saints, who brought in Brown for a workout. Signing him went off the table apparently when Brown brought a camera crew with him to the team’s facility — despite being warned not to.

Had Brown not gotten himself exiled from four contending teams and refused to play for a fifth one, could he have perhaps helped them win those games? That seems to be what Brown is implying.

But then again, Brown isn’t helping any team win now. So ... everyone loses?

