The 32 best NFL rookies at the halfway point of the 2019 season

You can have your midseason all-rookie teams, listed by position. We’d like to take a different approach this season.

Yes, it’s fun to measure the progress of the NFL’s first-year players and measure them up to their draft status — and sometimes the disparity is stark and shocking.

So we’re still doing that exercise, but just in a different format. We’re picking the best 32 rookies to date, regardless of position. This way we can measure the players through a broader lens and show exactly why, for example, Kyler Murray deserves to be a few notches above folk hero Gardner Minshew to this point.

It also can give us a look at which positions were strongest in the 2019 draft, where the weakest spots were and, in a few cases, ask: How in the heck did that guy go undrafted?!

Here’s our squad to this point, and yes, we had to omit a few highly drafted players — still good players until proven otherwise! — because they haven’t played enough to this point. Don’t worry, they’ve still have time to make our end-of-season list in a few months.

(Michael Wagstaffe/Yahoo Sports)

(Michael Wagstaffe/Yahoo Sports)





