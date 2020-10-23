The 2020 NFC East in one moment: Daniel Jones had a wide-open TD, then just fell on his face

Daniel Jones’ teammates on the New York Giants had to laugh, even though he’d just cost them an easy touchdown and the lead.

What else could you do? Jones had the most wide-open field you’ll see in an NFL game. He completely fooled the Philadelphia Eagles on a read option, ran around right tackle and was off to the races. Jones is fast and nobody on the Eagles was going to catch him. Fox said Jones reached 21.2 miles per hour on the run. He had nothing but green grass in front of him. It was an easy touchdown; all he had to do was keep running.

And somehow, Jones fell down. He didn’t trip. He didn’t hit a bad part of the turf. He simply just fell over.

He got 80 yards when 88 would have been a touchdown.

Fox showed a clip of the Giants sideline, and Jones’ teammates watching the replay and laughing. Sometimes, that’s the only reaction. Especially when you play in the NFC East, the only division without a winning team this season.

Longest QB runs of last 25 years



Terrelle Pryor, 93 yards, TD

Colin Kaepernick, 90 yards, TD

Marcus Mariota, 87 yards, TD

Kordell Stewart, 80 yards, TD

Daniel Jones, 80 yards, invisible assassin

Steve Bono, 76 yards, TD

Robert Griffin III, 76 yards, TD — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 23, 2020

It ended up being OK. A pass interference penalty gave the Giants a first-and-goal, and Wayne Gallman scored a 1-yard touchdown. Jones can laugh at the blooper, knowing that at least the Giants ended up scoring.

And make no mistake: Jones will hear plenty about that one.

New York Giants' Daniel Jones plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) More

