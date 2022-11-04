The 1st TD scorer for Texans was so far off the radar, BetMGM refunded 1st TD bets

Teagan Quitoriano had quite a moment on Thursday night.

The Houston Texans rookie tight end had never caught a pass before Thursday night. The fifth-round pick hadn't even played in an NFL regular-season game. But he was active on Thursday night and on the Texans' first drive, Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw his way in the end zone. Quitoriano made an impressive catch in traffic for his first catch and his first touchdown.

TEXANS (+14) ON THE BOARD FIRST 😳



TEAGAN QUITORIANO'S FIRST CAREER TD



Being the first touchdown of the game, many bettors were asking who the heck Quitoriano was.

Betting on the game's first touchdown scorer has become popular. It's usually settled quickly — though, with some Thursday night games this NFL season, any touchdowns have been hard to come by — and it offers decent odds.

Considering Quitoriano was an unknown who never had played a game, he wasn't listed in the first touchdown bettor odds. BetMGM announced they'd be giving refunds on first touchdown scorer and first Texans touchdown scorer bets.

Fret not folks, we’re refunding bets for first TD scorer and first Texans TD scorer after Teagan Quitoriano opened the scoring in tonight’s Eagles-Texans game 🏈 — BetMGM Customer Support (@BetMGMSupport) November 4, 2022

Quitoriano had a really cool story to tell for the rest of his life after his highlight-reel score. And bettors didn't have to be upset about it.