  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 10 biggest offseason winners & Fitzmagic retires

Matt Harmon and Liz Loza
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick
    Ryan Fitzpatrick
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trevor Lawrence
    Trevor Lawrence
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zach Wilson
    Zach Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Allen Robinson II
    Allen Robinson II
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons and his impact on fantasy football before diving into each of their lists of the 5 biggest winners from the offseason.

Is Trevor Lawrence a big winner for getting a new coaching staff? What about Zach Wilson, who got lots of help in the Jets offense? And what can we expect from Allen Robinson now that he’s in a good offense?

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories

  • Will CeeDee Lamb see a big fantasy boost in 2022?

    In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the Cowboys' receiving core after the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson in the offseason.

  • Edwin Rios tops list of fantasy baseball pickups

    Yahoo Fantasy analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don offer some waiver options in the National League.

  • National reactions: NFL world goes down memory lane as Ryan Fitzpatrick retires

    Ryan Fitzpatrick left a mark on the NFL and the reactions to the former #Bills QB's retirement show that:

  • Clayton Kershaw nearing return, but Kevin Pillar sustains shoulder fracture

    Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is getting closer to returning from SI joint inflammation in his lower back, and is set for a rehab assignment Sunday.

  • How Christian Watson could provide instant impact for Packers in 2022

    Breaking down how rookie WR Christian Watson can provide instant impact for the Packers in 2022.

  • Celtics interested in Chinanu Onuaku?

    Chinanu Onuaku is enjoying a breakout season on every level. After beating local powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli league, he was named MVP of the season and he has already a date with the Celtics. The Cavs are interested in him, but the ...

  • Red-hot Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello soars up Baseball America rankings

    Promising pitching prospect Brayan Bello earned some impressive recognition from Baseball America amid a strong season for the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate.

  • Robinson Canó cut by Padres, elects free agency

    Robinson Canó's short stint with the San Diego Padres is over. Less than a month after signing him, the Padres parted ways with the veteran slugger, who elected to become a free agent Thursday when he declined an assignment to Triple-A El Paso. San Diego had hoped the 39-year-old Canó would provide some much-needed offense against right-handed pitching but he batted just .091 (3 for 33) without an extra-base hit in 12 games.

  • Look to the AL West for early-season fantasy surprises

    Yahoo Fantasy analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don identify some fantasy surprises and flop after a quarter of the MLB season.

  • Alex Mack confirms he’s retiring from the NFL

    Word on Thursday was that 49ers center Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL and confirmation came on Friday. Mack officially announced the end of his playing career in a post to his Twitter account. “After 13 years and 204 games for 3 teams, I have decided to hang up my cleats,” Mack wrote. “I [more]

  • FitzMagic runs out: 39-year-old journeyman QB is retiring

    Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring, he confirmed to The Associated Press in a text message on Friday, ending a career that spanned 17 seasons and nine teams and made him one of the NFL's most colorful and beloved journeymen. It was a career of perseverance in which Fitzpatrick never settled for being a backup. Carrying himself with playful determination and a swashbuckling style reflected by his unruly beard, the seventh-round draft pick out of Harvard overcame his physical limitations and modest college roots to become the NFL’s first player to throw four touchdown passes in a single game with five different teams.

  • WATCH: Terron Armstead coaching technique in social media video

    He's the leader that these young linemen need.

  • NBA Finals: Celtics' 4th-quarter barrage stuns Warriors to steal Game 1

    The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors at their own game.

  • 'Some weirdness' at Big 12 with future and soon former teams

    IRVING, Texas (AP) There are representatives from the Big 12's four future members attending the conference's spring meetings, along with the lingering presence of Texas and Oklahoma, the league's only football national champions who still are three years away from their scheduled departures to the SEC. Outgoing commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who announced his retirement earlier this year with plans to stay on until his replacement is found, figures he is down to 30-90 days left on the job. A time of membership transition in the Big 12 comes when it, like schools and leagues across the country, are dealing with transfer rules and how student-athletes are getting compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses, and just who is involved with that process.

  • Jets and Giants likely to hold joint practice in August

    The Jets and Giants are likely to hold a joint practice this summer leading up to their preseason matchup in August

  • Kyle Sloter thinks he has shown in the USFL that he’s an NFL-quality quarterback

    Kyle Sloter of the New Orleans Breakers is leading the USFL in passing yards this season, and he believes his work in the upstart minor league should be getting attention from NFL teams. Sloter told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he has displayed NFL-quality play while leading New Orleans to a 5-2 record. [more]

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick retires: Team-by-team earnings during NFL career

    Team-by-team breakdown of Ryan Fitzpatrick's career earnings.

  • Giants offensive line faces challenge going into next season

    With the NFL season a little more than three months away, it's still difficult to say whether the New York Giants are finally going to have a line that will make Daniel Jones and the offensive effective. The group has been the Giants weakest link through five straight losing seasons. The exception might be 2018 when running back Saquon Barkley had one of the best rookie seasons in league history.

  • Mike LaFleur: “Fun challenge” getting Jets offensive pieces to mesh together

    The Jets made upgrading the offensive talent around quarterback Zach Wilson a focus of their offseason moves and the result is a much deeper group of options for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to deploy in his second season with the team. Tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin arrived in free agency and the team [more]

  • Could Chris Godwin return earlier than expected?

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin might be back to full strength sooner than expected