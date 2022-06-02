The 10 biggest offseason winners & Fitzmagic retires
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York JetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ryan FitzpatrickLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Trevor LawrenceLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Zach WilsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Allen Robinson IILiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons and his impact on fantasy football before diving into each of their lists of the 5 biggest winners from the offseason.
Is Trevor Lawrence a big winner for getting a new coaching staff? What about Zach Wilson, who got lots of help in the Jets offense? And what can we expect from Allen Robinson now that he’s in a good offense?
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts