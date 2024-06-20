THB Sports Softball-Player Athlete of the Year: PH's Katelin Goodwin

Jun. 19—PENDLETON — Always an offensive threat and one who hit one of the most memorable home runs in recent Pendleton Heights softball history, a change in approach at the plate led Katelin Goodwin's offensive numbers to explode in 2024.

Focused more on hitting the ball harder as opposed to further, she eclipsed her previous career-high batting average by nearly 80 points without losing the power numbers the Arabians count on. She was recognized as an All-State performer, earned a roster spot for this weekend's North-South All-Star game and has been named the 2024 THB Sports Softball-Player Athlete of the Year.

"It's very exciting, and I'm super appreciative that I get that recognition because there are so many other good players out there," she said. "I'm just thankful."

Her senior year saw Goodwin back at her primary position behind the plate after manning first base, and her numbers took off.

She led PH with a .472 average, eight home runs, 35 RBI, 12 doubles, three triples, 42 hits, a .943 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.486. In 108 plate appearances, Goodwin struck out just six times and, in the field, committed just four errors in 136 chances.

Even though the season was not extended to semistate as it had been the previous two years, Goodwin had much to be proud of, particularly as an All-Star.

"It's kind of what I wanted to end up as throughout my high school career," she said. "I wanted to get to this point before I left and be one of those players I grew up watching."

It was a career that started early, playing in the Pendleton rec leagues before moving on to travel ball as her skills and love of the game advanced. And it was Goodwin's desire to be in the center of the action that drove her to want to play catcher, the same position she will play at Dayton next year.

"I wanted to touch the ball. That's why I wanted to catch," she said. "It fits me anyway, but I just wanted to get my hands on the ball every play. I just loved it. ... I wanted to be contributing to each play of the game."

Goodwin's season was highlighted by the Carmel Invitational in late April when PH defeated state powers Roncalli (1-0), Penn (11-9) and Brownsburg (9-7). Had it not been for eventual Class 4A runner-up New Palestine in sectional, there is every reason to believe Goodwin and company would have gone very deep in the postseason once again.

It is a reminder of her proudest moment, the three-run homer she hit against the Dragons in the 2023 sectional final, lifting the Arabians to the 5-3 win. While Bo Shelton's regional walk-off grand slam is talked about more, it may not have been possible without Goodwin's blast.

"I will never forget that," Goodwin said. "I'll be 80 and still laugh about that. It was so much fun."

