THB Sports Softball-Pitcher Athlete of the Year: Alex's Brynlee Humphries

Jun. 14—ALEXANDRIA — It has been a handful of years since Madison County had a softball pitcher as dominant as Alexandria's Brynlee Humphries was this spring.

Even longer since that dominance was displayed to this extent by a freshman.

The long-awaited arrival of Humphries did not disappoint as she and a talented freshman class helped lead the Tigers to a nine-win improvement with a microscopic ERA and an overwhelming strikeout total. Her debut season in Alexandria has also earned Humphries the 2024 THB Sports Softball-Pitcher Athlete of the Year award.

"I was excited to find out, and it helps with an amazing support system behind me," Humphries said. "Our first-year coach (Jared Bourff) did amazing, and he really pushed me in practice to get me here."

On the surface alone, her numbers were staggering.

Humphries was the winning pitcher in all but one of Alexandria's victories, posting a 16-4 record with a 1.03 ERA. In 115 2/3 innings, she allowed just 71 hits and struck out 195 batters while walking 30. Opposing hitters hit just .164 against Humphries, and she hurled two no-hitters.

After a continuing travel ball career that includes numerous national honors and championships, she expected to do well as a freshman in the high school game.

"I thought playing the older girls would be very tough my first year because I was really young," she said. "But I think I handled myself really well."

A hard thrower with multiple breaking balls at her disposal, perhaps Humphries' most valuable asset is her softball intelligence.

That can only come as a result of a lifetime at the diamond, following her father — travel coach and Alexandria assistant — Craig and older sister Cali, who played at Alex and Huntington University.

"I just grew up on the diamond, watching her play," she said. "You remember what (hitters) can hit and can't hit, and you can better yourself."

The draw to the pitching rubber came quickly as the young Humphries was looking for some excitement.

"When you're in tee-ball you get kind of bored out in the field because nobody hits it," Humphries said. "I wanted to be in the circle because that's where all the action is. That's kind of where it started."

She is also excited about what the future holds.

Along with Kinley Webb, Stella Griffin and Riley Thomas, Humphries is part of a large group of newcomers that led a rejuvenation in Alexandria's softball program, improving from eight wins in 2023 to 17 wins in 2024.

Just for good measure, Humphries batted .380 with a home run and a team-best nine doubles.

And, in a statement sure to send chills down the spine of area hitters, Humphries — who is already receiving D1 attention — is certain she can be even better in the circle next season.

"I'm really working on my spins more, working on my speed and really dial it in with my pitches," she said. "And my accuracy — I want to cut down on my walks."

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.