THB Sports Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: PH's Ava Jarrell

Jun. 13—PENDLETON — The seeds for what became a season of greatness were planted during the preseason for Pendleton Heights junior Ava Jarrell. After a disappointing — for her — ending to her cross-country season, she turned her attention to the spring track campaign and found herself running some eye-popping times during the indoor season.

That preseason boost of confidence laid the foundation for a historic season.

Jarrell dominated the Madison County meet for the second straight year before going on to shatter school records and capture sectional, regional and state championships in the 3,200 meters, securing the 2024 THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award.

Jarrell has twice previously won the cross-country award in the fall, but this is her first track award.

"Going into the season, I thought it would be nice to get it," she said. "I tried to work as hard as I could — for other things, too — but to get this, it shows the hard work is paying off."

She repeated her John McCord Award win at the county meet, taking home first place in the 800 and 1,600 individually and running the anchor leg of the winning 3,200 relay team.

One of Jarrell's brightest moments followed one week later. She took first place against a loaded field at the Carmel Distance Showcase, running the 3,200 in 10:11.87 to shatter her own school record. In the race, she beat three-time state champion Nicki Southerland as well as 2023 state cross country champion Libby Dowty — who later dueled Jarrell in the state 3,200 race.

In the postseason, she won the 1,600 with a new sectional record and the 3,200 at Pendleton before focusing on the latter for regional and state. She dominated both, seizing the lead with 600 meters to go in Bloomington to capture her first state championship and the first for PH track since Alex Buck won the same event in 2016.

Her state-finals winning time was 10:10.05, breaking her school record set at Carmel.

"That was my first big two-mile race against all good girls in the state who were there," she said. "That was a race where, going into it, we had a plan, and I just needed to go out there and do it."

After the season, she was named to the Indiana All-Star team and competed at the Midwest Meet of Champions at Marian University. There, she won both the 800 — with a personal and school record — and the 1,600. She will also compete in the New Balance national meet in Philadelphia.

All may be a prelude to what she hopes to accomplish during her senior season.

"After the state meet, I was thinking there's definitely more time (to cut), and my coach said he knows I'm faster than that," Jarrell said. "We were all really excited with the PR, but he said I could cut more seconds."

