THB Sports Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year: Alexandria's Allie Clark

Jun. 10—ALEXANDRIA — Passionate and driven are the words Allie Clark feels best describe her when it comes to her tennis legacy at Alexandria. Those aspects of her character certainly helped lead to another descriptive word for the Tigers senior.

Winner.

Clark led Alexandria to its fourth straight Madison County and sectional championships as well as the third Central Indiana Conference title of her career this season and rolled to a 16-5 record individually to earn a spot on the North-South Indiana All-Star roster. She is the easy choice for the 2024 THB Sports Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year.

"I feel fulfilled, and I think that's the best word. I had a lot of goals, and I've met them," she said. "Obviously, I'm very excited, but I'm really fulfilled."

It is a career full of highlights.

In addition to the team titles, Clark has been the Tigers' MVP the last two years, has been named first-team All-CIC three times, was honorable mention All-State and has been All-District twice while winning 37 matches over her career.

For the season, there is one highlight that stands out.

"I will say, the CIC match against Mississinewa was a huge, huge win. That was a solidifying match," she said. "We had an amazing 3-2 win, for a great team win, and I had a big win. I lost the first set then won in three (sets), probably my biggest win."

Alexandria's leader on the court, Clark has had to lean on her teammates and coaches after enduring tragedy and a personal loss two years ago when her mother, Leslie, passed away suddenly at the age of 51.

She died at the outset of Clark's sophomore tennis season, and Clark said during that time, tennis was not only a refuge for her, but also a lifeline.

"I tell everyone (sports) saved me," Clark said. "I would not be able to be sitting here talking without the help of my teammates. That happened spring break, and we opened our season right away. My teammates really helped distract me from being looked at as (just) a person who lost their mom to making me feel normal.

"I give a big shoutout to (Alexandria coach Matt) Devault for that. He saw some bad moments. There were some matches where I didn't hold my composure. He still treated me as an athlete and told me that is was OK if I needed to take a minute."

Clark is an outstanding student, ranking 15th in her class with a grade-point average of 3.9. The Red Haven Award finalist will attend Butler on an academic scholarship to study elementary education, another topic for which she has much passion.

"That's my favorite thing to talk about. I always wanted to work with kids," she said. "Being an elementary teacher, especially at the first-grade level, you are the foundation for them. You are the blueprint and the pot they're planted in, and you get to watch them grow."

