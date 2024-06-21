THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year: PH's Ryan Davis

Jun. 20—PENDLETON — The season ended in the place Ryan Davis wanted it to end, but not in the way the Pendleton Heights junior would have envisioned.

Noted for his even-keeled mentality and approach, Davis took a couple days off to regroup and did not think about golf at all. It was a much-needed respite after a grueling spring season that saw the Arabians' lefty become the first boys golfer from Madison County to advance to the state finals in a decade.

After emerging from a deep and talented area field, Davis stood alone and has earned the 2024 THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year award.

"It's pretty big for me. I've worked very hard the last two years," he said. "It's a big goal to achieve."

Davis was individual runner-up — to teammate and 2023 THB award winner Sam Denny — at the Madison County championship as the Arabians took their third team title in a row. One of three players to advance to regional as individuals, Davis fired a 74 at the Muncie Central regional to become the first local player to make the state finals since the Arabians advanced as a team in 2014.

The performance came just days after a career-best 73 at Harbour Trees in the Noblesville sectional sent Davis to regional for the second straight year.

"I accomplished a lot and really improved, especially from last year," Davis said. "I made it to state, past where I made it last year."

Raised in a family that loves baseball, Davis began taking golf seriously as a sixth-grader. Under the tutelage of former PH great Brandon Smart — who Davis credits for helping with both the physical and mental aspects of the game — he began to thrive and improve, even sinking his first hole-in-one as a freshman.

As he found success, Davis' love for the game grew deeper. He found a game that, unlike his first-love of baseball, he could play with the entire family and could do so for life.

"One of the biggest things was that I got to spend time with my family and not just sitting down with them. We could play sports," he said. "It's something I can do for a lifetime, and the friendships that have come out of it — these (teammates) are the closest friends I've had."

He will look to improve his game over the summer and be ready for next spring when he looks to complete the career sweep in the county tournament.

But even that is secondary to the primary goal for the team, most of which returns next year.

"Winning (county) all four years would be pretty cool," Davis said. "But the biggest one is to get the team out of sectional."

