THB Sports Baseball-Player Athlete of the Year: Shenandoah's Collin Osenbaugh

Jun. 18—MIDDLETOWN — Despite the graduation of a talented class of players in 2023, the Shenandoah baseball team continued its yearly success with 17 wins and repeats of its Mid-Eastern Conference and Henry County championships.

One of the big reasons was the presence in the heart of the lineup of the powerful bat of Collin Osenbaugh, who spent the season smashing Raiders' records and continually proving the hype around his game is real.

Boasting otherworldly hitting numbers and drawing unprecedented respect from opposing coaches and pitchers, Osenbaugh is the runaway choice for the THB Sports Baseball-Player Athlete of the Year award.

"I'm very grateful," Osenbaugh said. "I'm grateful to my team and my coaching staff that have helped me along the way."

For the season, the junior shortstop set a program mark with a .507 batting average and 32 walks. He scored 37 times, stole 16 bases and led the area in average as well as OPS (1.597) while tying for the top spot in home runs (four) and doubles (nine).

While his average increased over 100 points from his debut sophomore campaign, the real improvement is in his drastic decrease in strikeouts while doubling his walk total — thanks also in part to 11 intentional or "pitch-around" free passes. For the Louisville commit, the improvement was all about his approach at the plate.

"My confidence going up this year compared to last year was a lot different," he said. "My approach is that I'm going to hit the ball hard. That's my approach every at-bat."

While he was pleased with his own performance, he was even more proud of what the team accomplished.

The Raiders completed a second consecutive 8-0 season in the MEC and won another Henry County baseball championship.

"I'm so proud of this team. We had a lot of guys that had to fill big roles," Osenbaugh said. "Over the season, my change in thought on the team was kind of crazy. I went into the season and my expectations for the team were not as high as they were from the middle of the season."

Osenbaugh, who is also drawing preliminary interest from the scouting departments of multiple Major League Baseball teams, was first contacted by Louisville when it spotted him at a camp throwing 85-to-86 mph as a 14-year-old.

Now topping out in the low to mid-90s, his plan is to play both ways as a Cardinal — on the mound and in the field. But that is down the road.

One goal still eludes Osenbaugh, and that is the sectional championship, which the Raiders lost in heartbreaking fashion for the third straight year.

"It's very heartbreaking to go out that way the last two years," he said. "It only fuels me more for next year. I think we'll have a tough squad, and we'll be really good next year."

