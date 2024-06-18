THB Sports Baseball-Pitcher Athlete of the Year: PH's Brayden Stevenson

Jun. 17—PENDLETON — One of the biggest surprises of the spring sports season may have been the pitching prowess of Pendleton Heights junior Brayden Stevenson.

It was no surprise Stevenson has a big arm. He has already committed to play at Ball State as a catcher, and he has worked on pitching with his coaches. But he entered the season having thrown just 1 2/3 innings with an ERA approaching 30.

None of that mattered in 2024 when all Stevenson did was win.

He was 7-0 as a starter, boasting a sparkling 1.73 ERA over 32 1/3 innings with 44 strikeouts. With dominant victories in the semifinals and the championship game, Stevenson also earned Nick Muller Madison County Tournament MVP honors and later pitched the Arabians past their arch rival in the postseason. For his efforts, the 6-foot-2 Stevenson has been named the 2024 THB Sports Baseball-Pitcher Athlete of the Year.

"This winter, I started working on pitching specifically, so I just sort of grew into that pitcher's role," he said. "I have the frame for it, and it grew on me a little, and I just fell in love with the process of getting better."

His first outing was a rather nondescript three-inning stint against Creek Wood in Tennessee. Two weeks later, Stevenson got the start in PH's Muller semifinal matchup with Anderson, a game that served as a much more accurate preview of what his season would become. He threw four no-hit, shutout innings and struck out 10 batters as the Arabians rolled to a 9-2 win and returned to the Madison County title game.

Due to weather-forced rescheduling, that championship game at Alexandria did not take place for nearly another month. But, again, it was Stevenson who took the mound and dazzled. He limited the talented Tigers' lineup to three hits and one unearned run while striking out 12 batters over 5 2/3 innings. PH roared to its first Muller title since 2019 with a 10-1 win.

In between, he was catching the eye of his coaching staff. He beat Greenfield-Central with six strong innings, pitched three one-hit innings in a shutout of Lafayette Jeff and earned the win against Lawrence North with five innings of two-hit, two-run pitching.

Not thought of in the preseason as a go-to arm by the Arabians, Stevenson was earning more of the important starts, including PH's first-round sectional matchup against Mount Vernon, a team that beat the Arabians twice during the season.

After yielding two runs in the first inning, Stevenson blanked the Marauders over the next four frames to give his team a chance to come back and pick up the 4-3 win. He allowed just one hit and fanned seven to earn his biggest win to date.

"I really enjoyed pitching against Mount Vernon," he said. "I have a couple friends on that team, and when you're going up against a top-level pitcher like Cameron Sullivan, you're just trying to get the win."

