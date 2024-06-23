THB Sports Awards: Johnny Wilson Awards finalists

Jun. 22—BOYS

Caden Sims, Pendleton Heights: Sims earned seven varsity letters, including three with the football team and two apiece for baseball and basketball. He averaged 2.9 points for the basketball team as a junior, played 24 games for the baseball team this spring and was the top receiver for the football team, hauling in 29 catches for 405 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the school's Red Haven nominee and will play football at Wabash.

Carson Cuneo, Alexandria: Cuneo has not only participated in football, basketball and baseball, he has excelled in all three. Earning four letters and All-CIC honors in each, he rushed for 1,047 yards and 18 TDs in the fall, averaged 11 points and 8.2 rebounds on the basketball court and he batted .337 with two HRs and nine doubles for the baseball team, all while graduating in the top 25 of his class.

Clayton Hull, Madison-Grant: The team captain for the tennis team, Hull has earned a total of 10 varsity letters. The No. 3 singles player, Hull has helped the Argylls win their first sectional and Madison County titles over the last two years, is a four-time All-CIC pick and is the program's all-time leader in wins. He has also won a sectional high jump championship, helped the boys track team to consecutive Madison County titles and led the basketball team with a 12.9-point average last season.

Garek Ellis, Frankton: Ellis has gathered nine varsity letters in football, wrestling and track and field. A fifth-place shot put finisher at the CIC track-and-field meet, Ellis was also a Madison County champion wrestler at 215 pounds and advanced all the way to semistate in 2024. He has also earned multiple Academic All-State and All-CIC honors and will continue his track career at Franklin College.

Nick Witte, Lapel: A stellar wide receiver for the football team, Witte has earned a total of 10 varsity letters. He was a two-time All-State selection, caught 79 passes for 1,078 yards and 11 TDs last season and will continue his football career at Wabash. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 assists while typically being tasked with guarding the basketball team's top opposing player and participated for the track team the last two years.

Meryck Adams, Daleville: During his career as a distance runner, a long-range shooter and a power pitcher, Adams has earned 11 varsity letters. He was a regional cross-country qualifier, scored 1,000 career points, graduates as Daleville's all-time leading 3-point shooter — for a career and a game — and was an All-Delaware County selection after a 4-2 record with a 1.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings this spring. He also holds Daleville's single-game strikeout record with 20.

Spencer Proctor, Anderson: The 2024 Red Haven Award winner earned a total of 11 varsity letters as well as the top GPA at Anderson. He was Academic All-NCC in cross country, track and basketball and has been a part of three straight Madison County basketball championship teams. Proctor is a two-time cross country regional qualifier and averaged 3.6 points on the basketball court, where he also earned Academic All-State honors.

Beau Brandon, Elwood: In addition to being an accomplished race car driver, Brandon has earned 12 varsity letters playing basketball and excelling for the tennis and golf teams. Brandon was the low Elwood player at this year's Madison County golf tournament with a 91, averaged 5.4 points for the basketball team and was the team's No. 2 singles player on the tennis courts in the fall.

GIRLS

Maddy Moore, Madison-Grant: A four-time letter winner in each of three sports — volleyball, basketball and softball — Moore will graduate with an extensive list of accolades. She is a four-time sectional champion in both volleyball and softball, a two-time volleyball All-CIC selection, has won a total of six Grant 4 and four CIC titles and averaged 10.4 points for the basketball team as a senior.

Julia Smith, Anderson Prep: Smith made school history this spring when she became the first female runner to qualify for a track-and-field regional. She did so in the 300 hurdles and holds the school record in both hurdles races. She garnered 12 varsity letters — four each in basketball, volleyball and track — during her career and will continue her track career at Indiana University-East.

Skylar Baldwin, Pendleton Heights: Baldwin earned nine varsity letters during her career, including four for golf, three for basketball and a pair for softball. She was the Madison County golf medalist in 2023 with a career-best round of 83, averaged 3 points and 2 steals as the defensive stopper for the basketball team and batted .412 this spring with three home runs in softball. She plans to attend Ball State.

AnnaLee Stow, Lapel: A two-time basketball regional champion, Stow earned a total of nine varsity letters. Also this year's Red Haven nominee, Stow was a regional high jump qualifier in her only season of track, was an original member of Lapel's new girls soccer program the last two years and played volleyball for two seasons. She averaged 6.5 points for the two-time county champion basketball team and ranks second in her class with a 4.3 GPA.

Emma Voss, Daleville: Voss has earned 10 varsity letters, including four each for volleyball and cheerleading and two for basketball. She was a key contributor for three volleyball sectional titles as well as the 2024 basketball sectional championship. Voss recorded 126 kills last fall and was second on the basketball team with 5.3 rebounds per game. As a senior, Voss capped her athletic career with an MEC cheerleading championship.

Talaysha Simonds, Anderson: In addition to earning 10 varsity letters, Simonds is a finalist for the Girls Scholar Athlete Award and was named Academic All-NCC in soccer, basketball and tennis. She was a second-team All-NCC tennis selection and connected on 42% of her 3-point attempts while averaging 2.5 points and was par of the Madison County girls basketball championship team as a freshman.

Savannah Garcia, Elwood: Garcia will continue her track-and-field career at Trine after an extensive athletic run where she accumulated 19 varsity letters — three volleyball, eight cheer, one golf, three swimming and four track — for the Panthers. She has twice been honorable mention All-CIC in volleyball, is a conference and county champion in the 100 hurdles and has earned Academic All-State or All-CIC honors in every sport.

Kailyn Flowers, Alexandria: Although she graduates the year before one of her sports will be sanctioned by the IHSAA, Flowers departs as an accomplished student-athlete. She was a semistate qualifier in wrestling this year, picked up a double and seven RBI as a reserve infielder for the softball team and recorded 14 aces and 141 digs on the volleyball court last fall. A member of the National Honor Society, Flowers also graduates in the top 25 of her class.

