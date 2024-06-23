THB Sports Awards: Finalists

Jun. 22—BOYS SCHOLAR ATHLETE

James Hornocker, Anderson Prep: The valedictorian graduates with a grade-point average of 4.824 and will head to Hanover in the fall. Hornocker led the THB Sports area in 2023 with a .500 batting average, followed that up with a team-leading .382 average and 14 RBI in 2024 and logged 160 saves on the soccer pitch last fall.

Dillon Pratt, Frankton: Pratt graduates with a 4.431 GPA after a record-breaking career with the Eagles' track-and-field team. He will continue running at Anderson University and will take 42 college credits with him after completing multiple AP courses. He has won multiple Madison County championships and has advanced to regional after helping break the school 1,600-meter relay record.

Spencer Proctor, Anderson: Also Anderson's Johnny Wilson Award nominee and the 2024 Red Haven Award winner, Proctor graduated with a 4.927 grade-point average and is the valedictorian of his class. After earning 11 varsity letters in cross country, basketball and track-and-field, Proctor is a Lilly Scholarship finalist and will study engineering at Purdue in the fall.

GIRLS SCHOLAR ATHLETE

Nicki Warren, Liberty Christian: Warren posted a GPA of 4.4 and earned valedictorian status for her graduating class. This spring she posted a .348 batting average, shared the softball team lead with nine RBI and was among the volleyball team leaders in digs and serve receptions. Warren has served numerous service projects through National Honor Society, her church and the Student Council.

AnnaLee Stow, Lapel: Ranking second in her class of 124 with a GPA of 4.3, Stow was also Lapel's Red Haven Award nominee and has already completed 54 college credits. A regional track qualifier and two-time basketball regional champion, Stow will attend IU-Kokomo — where she has received the Dean's Scholarship — for prerequisite studies before studying nuclear medicine at IU-Indianapolis.

Talaysha Simonds, Anderson: Also Anderson's Girls Johnny Wilson Award nominee, Simonds maintained a 4.735 GPA while participating in soccer, basketball, and tennis. She was second team All-North Central Conference for the tennis team and was a 42% shooter from three-point range last season for the basketball team. Simonds will attend Cal Tech in Pasadena in the fall.

BOYS MENTAL ATTITUDE

Clint Miller, Pendleton Heights: Described by athletic director Chad Smith as "one of the toughest Arabians I have ever met," Miller has overcome numerous injuries to contribute positively to his teams. Despite a shoulder surgery after football season, Miller worked his way back in time to serve as a designated hitter for the baseball team in the spring.

Hunter Smith, Frankton: Always the first to lift up a teammate or an opponent, Smith is considered a top role model in terms of sportsmanship and character for Frankton's cross country, track-and-field and swim teams. His swim coach Laura Melvin said she has never seen Smith with a negative attitude and he is "a great asset to any team with a great positive attitude that is contagious."

Connor King, Anderson: Despite an injury his senior year that cut short his athletic career, King remained a source of positive support for his track-and-field teammates as well as in the student section at basketball games. As the senior class president, King used the morning announcements to encourage students to attend whatever sporting events were taking place later that day.

GIRLS MENTAL ATTITUDE

Allie Clark, Alexandria: Clark has overcome personal tragedy to excel on the Alexandria tennis and volleyball courts and in the classroom. Clark's mother passed away suddenly during her sophomore year, but she persevered with four Madison County and sectional championships, three CIC titles and was the school's Red Haven Award finalist.

Krystin Davis, Lapel: One of the greatest hitters in the history of Lapel softball and the scoring catalyst of the emerging girls soccer program, Davis is also considered a high-level role model. She posted a 4.3 GPA and is described as someone who is always wearing a smile and is passionate about what she does. Carrying herself with class and confidence, Davis will attend Purdue in the fall.

Riley DeHart, Lapel: DeHart was a reserve for the Lapel girls soccer program and, despite playing limited minutes, maintained a positive attitude at all times. Credited with working hard and cheering on her teammates from the sidelines, coach Chad Soden said he plans to name his program's sportsmanship award in DeHart's honor and said she is the "best example" of a teammate he has ever seen.

HEART OF SPORTS

Dalton Clark, Lapel: A senior at Lapel, Clark utilized his photography talents to capture the exploits and successes of Bulldogs athletes. Nominated by girls basketball coach Zach Newby, Clark has given the "athletic program memories to allow us to remember all of these great accomplishments." So valued is Clark to the athletes, he was presented a runner-up medal at the softball championship game at Purdue.

Jeff Green, Elwood: An Elwood volunteer for the last 30 years, Green has helped the athletic department in many ways without ever asking for any sort of payment. For years, he took care of the basketball team's laundry, later built a new boys locker room and also volunteers his time at basketball and football games.

Valeriia Vinokarova, Liberty Christian: Ineligible for the spring because her senior class in Russia already graduated, the foreign exchange student served as an enthusiastic manager for the track-and-field team. She walked to school from a hotel near the Applewood shopping center early in the year and also supported the Lions as a cheerleader, archer and cross country manager.

BOYS BREAKOUT

TJ English, Liberty Christian basketball: One of three freshman starters for the Lions, English quickly became the team's catalyst and led the way to the semistate championship game with a 12.7-point average. He had one of his biggest games of the year with 22 points in the sectional championship win over Cowan and later led LC with 14 points in the semistate semifinal win over Marquette Catholic.

Jaxson Cripe, Lapel baseball: A late-season injury did nothing to change the impact Cripe had as a freshman for the Bulldogs. In 21 games, Cripe batted .377 — second best on the team — with seven doubles and 19 RBI. Defensively, he only committed two errors and posted a slugging percentage of .509 and an OPS of 1.009.

Harry Brooks, Madison-Grant baseball: The starting left fielder for the regional-champion Argylls, Brooks had an immediate and lasting impact on an historic season. Brooks led the team with a .395 batting average with four doubles and drove in 18 runs. He stole 17 bases, added five outfield assists with a fielding percentage of .913 and drove in two runs in a sectional win over Eastern.

GIRLS BREAKOUT

Maddie Marsh, Pendleton Heights wrestling: Marsh confirmed her top ranking in the 135-pound weight class as the freshman rolled to the state championship in Kokomo back in January. She recorded her first three finals wins by fall before capturing the title with a 7-2 decision, and since January, she has won six more state or national tournaments.

Brynlee Humphries, Alexandria softball: Alexandria flipped from an eight-win team in 2023 to a 17-win season in 2024 thanks in large part to Humphries. She was 16-4 with a 1.03 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings and threw a pair of no-hitters. Humphries also hit .380 at the plate and led the Tigers with nine doubles.

Adah Hupfer, Pendleton Heights basketball: Named Large School Underclass All-State Honorable Mention by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, Hupfer averaged a double-double in her first season on the court. She averaged 10.6 points and 11.3 rebounds while recording 15 double-doubles and establishing a program mark for rebounds in a season. She received her first D-I offer this summer from St. Louis.

BOYS COMEBACK

Tremayne Brown, Anderson track and field: Barely a year removed from an injury that could have ended his athletic career, Brown instead rose to new heights and earned the 2024 THB Sports Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year award. He also won the award as a sophomore but broke his leg in his junior season's opening race and missed the entire season. This year, he was a Madison County champion and the state runner-up in the high jump.

Clint Miller, Pendleton Heights baseball: Surgery for a shoulder injury after football season should have ended Miller's athletic career at Pendleton Heights, but the senior had other ideas. After a frenzied rehab effort, Miller was able to return and serve as a designated hitter for the baseball team in spring, batting .196 with 12 RBI, 13 runs and one of the team's three home runs.

Teagan Yeagy, Madison-Grant baseball: The 2021 Breakout Award winner, Yeagy's junior season ended prematurely due to Tommy John surgery after just 14 games. He overcame the usual one-year recovery time to play basketball during the winter and bat .379 with 23 RBI this spring as the Argylls won their first regional championship. He also served as the team's closer with a 1.54 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

GIRLS COMEBACK

Krystin Davis, Lapel softball: Although she never missed a game, Davis excelled during the softball tournament despite suffering a broken bone in her throwing hand during the sectional championship game. She was 4-for-4 with three RBI in her first game back as Lapel won its first regional title, and she paced the Bulldogs to the semistate championship and the Class 2A state runner-up spot.

Ally Duckworth, Alexandria softball: Duckworth overcame both personal tragedy and an off-field injury to help the Tigers to a 17-4 campaign this spring. Last season she played despite the sudden death of her father during softball season and was able to return to the diamond this spring after a car accident during the winter. The junior first baseman batted .295 this season with 15 RBI.

Regan Stookey, Lapel track and field: Slowed by various injuries, Stookey broke through in 2024 with a Madison County championship as well as postseason success. She won the 200 and anchored Lapel's wining 1,600 relay team at the county meet before advancing with a third-place sectional run in the 200 to regional, where she placed ninth, missing out on a finals berth by .02 of a second.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Lapel softball: It was a history-making season for the Bulldogs, who finished 24-6 and were the Class 2A state runner-up. The 24 wins — including the first Madison County title — is a program record, and the Bulldogs captured their first regional title with a 9-1 win over Madison-Grant and semistate championship with wins over South Adams and Hebron. Krystin Davis batted .553, Tatum Harper clubbed seven home runs and junior Karlie Jannings and freshmen Addie Bodenhorn and Ava Zdanowski paced a pitching staff with an ERA of 2.31.

Liberty Christian boys basketball: Despite a lineup that included three freshmen, the Lions battled a tough schedule to win 18 games and came within three points of a trip to the state finals. With senior Devon Kelley (8.3 points) serving as the heart and soul and freshmen TJ English (12.7 points), Kendrick Martin (11.4 points) and Tywaine Fuller (8.2 points, 3.1 assists) playing key roles, Liberty Christian defeated Seton Catholic at New Castle for the regional championship and edged Marquette Catholic in Michigan City to advance to the semistate championship game.

Madison-Grant baseball: After knocking off pretournament favorite Eastern for the sectional title, the Argylls defeated CIC rival Frankton for the program's first regional championship. Led by freshman Harry Brooks (.395) and senior Teagan Yeagy (.370) at the plate and juniors Xavier Yeagy and Luke Gilman on the mound, the Argylls finished 17-11 under first-year coach John Walters, the road ending at the hands of two-time state champion and 2024 runner-up Illiana Christian at semistate.

COACH OF THE YEAR

A.J. Balser, Lapel softball: All Balser did in his first season as a high school softball coach was lead Lapel to its first Madison County, regional and semistate championships and to the Class 2A state finals. He was masterful in guiding a young team with just one senior to a program-record 24 wins as well as managing a deep pitching staff, utilizing the talents of Karlie Jannings and freshmen Addie Bodenhorn and Ava Zdanowski to keep hitters off balance.

Norman Anderson, Liberty Christian boys basketball: Anderson took a lineup with three freshmen, mapped out a difficult regular season and marched the Lions within a possession of a trip to the Class 1A state finals. After a disappointing regional loss in 2023, the Lions pounced on Seton Catholic in New Castle to advance to semistate where LC defeated Marquette Catholic before dropping a three-point decision to Canterbury in the final.

John Walters, Madison-Grant baseball: Like Balser, Walters made his debut season a memorable one as he guided the Argylls to their first regional championship. He guided a relatively young squad — just three seniors — to a 17-11 season and a sectional championship upset win over host Eastern behind the pitching of Xavier Yeagy. The Argylls defeated CIC rival Frankton to advance to semistate before succumbing against the two-time defending state champion.

