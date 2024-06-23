THB Sports Awards: Athlete of the Year finalists

Jun. 22—GIRLS

Addy Gick, senior, Daleville golf: Gick closed out her stellar career in strong fashion as she qualified for her third regional in four years. After Gick placed third in a loaded Delaware County field, she fired her career-best 75 (+3) at sectional before placing 11th overall at regional with an 82 and will continue her golf career at Anderson University.

Jocelyn Love, senior, Lapel soccer: After sitting out her junior season on the pitch, Love returned for Lapel's second season as a program and led the Bulldogs to a 15-3 record and a sectional match victory. She led the area with 26 goals and 19 assists. Also a member of Lapel's regional championship basketball team, Love will continue her hoops career at Trine.

Holli Klettheimer, senior, Frankton volleyball: One of the best attackers at the net in the area, Klettheimer led the area with 437 kills and breached the 1,000-kill milestone for her career. She also learned the position of setter, recording 394 assists while maintaining a 35.6% hitting percentage. She will play volleyball at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Ava Jarrell, junior, Pendleton Heights cross country: Jarrell dominated the cross country season, from placing fourth at the Nike Twilight race to winning her third straight Madison County title all the way to the state finals in Terre Haute. She was the Noblesville sectional champion before placing 11th at regional and 30th at the state meet.

Mallory Gentry, senior, Pendleton Heights swimming: Gentry wrapped up the high school portion of her swimming career with four podium finishes at the Hamilton Southeastern sectional. She placed eighth in the 50 freestyle, seventh in the 100 breaststroke and was part of two top-five relay teams. She will continue her swimming career at Kalamazoo College.

Laniah Wills, sophomore, Lapel basketball: After averaging a double-double (19.3 points and 12.8 rebounds) for the second straight season, Wills eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau during Lapel's second straight regional championship win. The 541 points she scored this season is a program record and has recorded 47 double-doubles in her 58 career games at Lapel.

Allie Clark, senior, Alexandria tennis: Clark recorded a 16-5 individual record this season and graduates Alexandria as a four-time Madison County and sectional champion and won three Central Indiana Conference titles. Also the school's Red Haven nominee, Clark was a North-South All-Star selection this season, posted a 3.9 grade-point average and will study elementary education at Butler.

Ava Jarrell, junior, Pendleton Heights track and field: After capturing her first state championship in the 3,200-meter run, Jarrell has added a track and field athlete of the year award to her two cross country awards. She won the McCord Award at the county meet for the second straight year and won sectional titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200 before breaking her own school record in the latter at the state finals.

Katelin Goodwin, senior, Pendleton Heights softball-player: Although her team could not advance to semistate for the third straight year, Goodwin's season was special. She hit .462 with a 1.446 OPS, eight home runs, 35 RBI, 12 doubles and three triples while only striking out seven times in 111 plate appearances and will continue her softball career next season at Dayton.

Brynlee Humphries, freshman, Alexandria softball-pitcher: The lone freshman in this year's group, Humphries had an instant impact on the Alexandria program. She posted a 16-4 record with a 1.03 ERA in her high school debut, including two no-hitters and 195 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings. As a result, the team's win total increased from eight in 2023 to 17 this season.

BOYS

Luke Gilman, junior, Madison-Grant tennis: Winner of this award for the second straight year, Gilman posted a 17-4 record and led the Argylls to the program's first Madison County boys tennis title. The team finished 20-2 and captured a second consecutive Central Indiana Conference title and Gilman earned his third All-CIC selection in as many years.

Greyson Hovermale, junior, Pendleton Heights soccer: Hovermale was the leading scorer in the THB Sports area and led the Arabians to a 12-win campaign, the team's best total since 2013. He tallied 12 goals and tied for most assists with eight. The Arabians earned a share of the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship as Hovermale scored PH's lone goal against Greenfield-Central and added a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over New Palestine.

Cameron Smith, senior, Lapel cross country: After capturing his first Madison County championship, Smith led area runners at sectional and regional before returning to the state finals for the second straight year. In addition to county, he was a winner at Taylor, Marion and Lebanon early in the season and was runner-up at the Arabian Roundup. Smith placed 13th at sectional, 10th at regional and 86th at state and will run collegiately at IU-Indianapolis.

Devin Craig, sophomore, Lapel football-offense: The director of Lapel's vertical passing offense, Craig threw for just under 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. Having already taken official visits to Indiana and Ball State, Craig was intercepted just nine times and posted a passer rating of 112.9. Even in a sectional loss, Craig completed 28 of 38 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Nolan Souders, senior, Pendleton Heights football-defense: Perhaps the biggest compliment for Souders is opponents avoided throwing the ball in the DB's area. When they did, they regretted it, as Souders had six interceptions to lead the area, recovered four fumbles and was responsible for 15 takeaways in his career. Souders will play next fall at Taylor University.

Jaylen Covington, senior, Pendleton Heights wrestling: Covington capped a brilliant career with his third straight Madison County championship before winning sectional and regional titles on his way to the state finals. He was 39-7 and placed third at the New Castle semistate before capturing an eighth-place finish at the state finals in Evansville.

Jacob Simpson, senior, Pendleton Heights swimming: In 2024, Simpson took his third straight boys Swimming award after winning the first sectional championship for the Arabians since 2017. He broke his own school record in the 100 backstroke to take first place and was third in the 100 breaststroke to advance to the state finals in both events.

Damien King, junior, Anderson basketball: King was named to the Underclass Supreme 15 and the Indiana Junior All-Stars by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association after leading Anderson in scoring and rebounding. He paced the area at 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, led his team to its third straight Madison County championship and is entertaining multiple D-I offers.

Tremayne Brown, senior, Anderson track and field: Brown returned from a devastating leg injury a year ago and was the state runner-up in the high jump after breaking his own school record with a leap of 6-foot-9. Brown also won this award in 2022 and captured the Madison County high jump championship this year and will continue his track career at Vincennes.

Collin Osenbaugh, junior, Shenandoah baseball-player: A monster offensive season from Osenbaugh helped Shenandoah maintain a high level of success. The junior Louisville commit hit .507 with an OPS of 1.597, four home runs, 37 runs, nine doubles and 32 walks. Osenbaugh also stole 16 bases and helped the Raiders to a second straight 8-0 Mid-Eastern Conference season.

Brayden Stevenson, junior, Pendleton Heights baseball-pitcher: Not among his team's top starting pitchers at the beginning of the season, Stevenson was certainly a key cog in a strong PH rotation by the end of the year. The future Ball State Cardinal earned Nick Muller MVP honors with wins over Anderson and Alexandria, posted a 7-0 record with a 1.73 ERA and pitched the Arabians to a sectional win over Mount Vernon.

Ryan Davis, junior, Pendleton Heights golf: Although he was runner-up at the Madison County championship, Davis proved by the end of the year to be head and shoulders above the competition. The junior lefty advanced as an individual at sectional and regional after 2-over-par finishes at both before struggling at the state finals to a 95th-place finish.

