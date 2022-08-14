Thayer Munford gets the start at right tackle for Raiders vs Vikings

After seeing his snaps increase in practice this week with the injury to Brandon Parker, rookie seventh round pick Thayer Munford got the start at right tackle for the Raiders in their second preseason game vs the Vikings Sunday.

It was becoming pretty clear that Munford was going to see a lot of snaps in this game, but the question was whether he would be the first on the field. That proved to be the case.

Meanwhile getting the start at left tackle was Jermaine Eluemunor who saw most of his snaps at right tackle in the Hall of Fame game last week.

Parker had started at left tackle in the preseason opener and had a rough go of it to say the least. While starting at right tackle was Alex Leatherwood and Eluemunor came in later.

The Raiders not only need to find someone to be their starting right tackle, but they are looking for a reserve swing tackle as well. Should Munford and Eluemunor play well at their respective positions in this one, they could make a strong case to fill those two roles.

