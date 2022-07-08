'That's who we want to be': Young Pacers please coach Rick Carlisle with unselfish play.

That's what Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle wants to see.

Chris Duarte had a breakout for a layup during Friday's NBA Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets.

He also saw rookie Bennedict Mathurin charging up the court behind him. So the second-year player tossed the ball off the backboard for a Mathurin flush.

What's coming: Mathurin's debut, 4 other things to watch during Summer League

More moves?: Pacers might pursue DeAndre Ayton

Carlisle was being interviewed on ESPN2 during the action.

"That's who we want to be in Indiana," the coach said.

Chris Duarte to Benn Mathurin off the glass! 🇭🇹🇨🇦🇩🇴



Watch the @Pacers Live Now on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/VpEJde3EeC — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers young players please coach Rick Carlisle with unselfish play