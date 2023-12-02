'That's all on me': Texas coach Steve Sarkisian owns missed scoring opportunity

ARLINGTON − Texas entered halftime of the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday with a commanding lead, but the Longhorns could have been up by even more.

Leading 35-14 in the final minute of the second quarter, Texas had a 4th-and-5 at the Oklahoma State 21. Texas kept its offense on the field, but a late substitution by Texas allowed Oklahoma State to milk the play clock as it got its allowed substitutions on the field.

That led to Texas taking a delay of game. Pushed back five yards, Texas attempted a 44-yard field goal and missed. That ended Bert Auburn's school record of 19 straight made field goals.

Texas running back CJ Baxter (4) gets through the Oklahoma State defense to score a touchdown in the second quarter of the Big 12 Conference Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

I love the accountability from Steve Sarkisian, easy to blame it on the refs here but he doesn't. pic.twitter.com/avYjuvvM2o — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 2, 2023

During his halftime interview with ABC, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian took accountability for the missed opportunity. Texas had timeouts to use but elected not to ahead of the delay of game.

That sequence was one of the few things that went wrong in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Texas is 11-0 this season when leading at halftime.

"Total coach's error, that's all on me. I screwed that up," Sarkisian said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian talks about missed first-half opportunity