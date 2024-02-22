'That's a problem.' Xavier's Sean Miller rips Big East officials after technical foul

A Xavier men's basketball season filled with frustration hit its boiling point Wednesday night after the Musketeers' loss to Providence and spilled over to the postgame press conference.

Xavier head coach Sean Miller, with his team's NCAA Tournament chances all but out the window barring an improbable run, sounded off on Big East officials after he received a technical foul in the first half against the Friars.

Sean Miller not pleased with technical foul he received in first half.



"One of the things I've learned, and I've got this, there's a tier system in this league. I know what tier I'm in. No one has to remind me. I haven't won enough, I haven't been here long enough, I haven't been in a Final Four, don't have enough championships and wins," Miller said. "When I get a technical foul for saying that's five fouls in a row, that's a problem. That's a problem. I get it. I'll take my rightful place on one knee. What I'm not gonna do is sit and watch that other coach do anything different than sit on his one knee."

Xavier head coach Sean Miller instructs his team as they take on Providence Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the Cintas Center.

Miller was called for a technical foul with 5:06 remaining in the first half in the middle of a Providence run that gave the Friars their first lead in 11 minutes. Ticket Gaines had just hit a pair of free throws, then Abou Ousmane was called for an illegal screen on Xavier's next possession. In a five-foul stretch, it was the fourth called on the Musketeers.

It was the second time in Big East play Miller got a technical foul, with the first one coming in a pivotal point in the second half of Xavier's 85-78 road loss to Creighton Jan. 23.

"When you get into these types of games at Creighton and Providence, I don't want to give Providence one point or two points. That technical foul came in the middle of the first half. If that's the bench decorum, then let's even out these tiers. Don't pick on the weak dudes like me. Spread that sh*t out; get some more guys. We didn't lose on a technical foul; I thought the officiating was fine."

Providence guard Devin Carter went 1-of-2 on the technical free throws, then Providence took a 30-29 lead two possessions later.

"When you get a technical foul for (saying), 'that's five fouls in a row,' I get it. I know who I am. I get it. I don't know how in terms of how that feels for our team. I just want to make sure that as that tier system is in place, the top-tier guy can't do one thing and I'm sitting on my little left knee and getting that technical foul. That sh*t is sickening," Miller said. "There's a lot at stake; there's a lot of players and people who work real, real hard. Game can't be decided by, 'that's five fouls in a row.' Tired of that bullsh*t."

