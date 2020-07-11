That's not how it should be - Klopp explains referee remonstration

Burnley players blocking Alisson at set-pieces was the reason for Jurgen Klopp remonstrating with referee David Coote after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Klopp was disappointed with the lack of protection received by the Brazil goalkeeper as Liverpool's 24-game home winning run in the Premier League was ended by Sean Dyche's side.

Andy Robertson headed the Reds in front during a dominant first half, but they were unable to add to their tally with Nick Pope in inspired form.

Jay Rodriguez fired a 69th-minute equaliser in for Burnley and they would have won it had Johan Gudmundsson not been denied by the crossbar late on.

The draw dented Liverpool's hopes of surpassing Manchester City's record haul of 100 points – they must now win their remaining three games to do so.

Klopp, joined by Robertson, fumed at the referee and his assistants on the pitch at the final whistle and explained the reason for his actions in a post-match news conference.

"I spoke [to the referee] about the goalkeeper situations," said Klopp.

"I feel like we've lost the game, we didn't, I know that, and maybe it's not the best time to talk about these things … but how can you let it happen? When a corner comes in, three players are allowed to block the goalie - that's just not how it should be.

"But for the ref it was not a foul or not a problem and that's why he didn't whistle in these situations. That's what I told him, but it had no influence on the result."

Roberto Firmino hit the post early in the second half and remains without a Premier League goal at Anfield this season.

However, the Brazil international created six chances for his team-mates and Klopp does not think his lack of home league goals could become a serious issue for him.

"It cannot become a psychological problem for him because Bobby played an outstanding game today and we don't judge him, so I hope he won't read your newspaper if you make a story of it," said Klopp.

"We just don't think about it. It's not important who scores. We need Bobby for other things. We need Bobby in exactly the spaces where he was today. We need him as the link-up for all the other things.

"We only have chances because Bobby plays the way he plays, and he will score, there's absolutely no doubt about it. We are not worried at all about that, because he played an outstanding game today and was involved in so many decisive situations.

"Nobody scored apart from Robbo [Robertson] with a header, so it will not become a problem."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was proud of his players for riding out the storm and coming away with a point to boost their hopes of a return to European football.

"I thought, [in the] first half they [Liverpool] were terrific, as they have been virtually all season. Not just with the ball, they press, they harry you, they hardly give you a chance to get in the game, which we didn't, we had to just defend," said Dyche.

"That's the way it is sometimes against the top sides. We just about hung in there. The keeper made a couple of big saves and big moments. We did have one golden chance for Jay Rodriguez and a couple of moments from set-pieces, so we'd done enough to at least ask a question.

"At half-time I said to them, 'Look, even for top sides I think it's difficult for them to keep that up for what ends up being a 95-minute game.'

"They didn't quite manage that, still very good second half, but I thought we just about found a foothold in the game and started asking more questions.

"I thought we were a threat from set-pieces all day and then we found a big moment, which we have done lately."