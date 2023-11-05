'That's not a basketball play': Rick Carlisle reacts to refs’ call on Miller-Nesmith play

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle walked away from a 125-124 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets still perplexed at the officials' fourth-quarter technical foul on Aaron Nesmith that ultimately handed the visitors the single point (by way of LaMelo Ball's free throw) they needed to hold off the host's second-half barrage of 3-pointers.

With just over five minutes to play and the Pacers down seven (117-110), Indiana guard Bruce Brown held the ball at the top of the key, with Nesmith, Tyrese Haliburton and their respective Hornet defenders, JT Thor and Brandon Miller, crowded on the right block. Haliburton then split to the corner, and Nesmith popped out, appearing to attempt to set a pick on Miller to further free his teammate for a 3-point attempt. Undeterred, the Hornets rookie guard kept his eyes locked on the ball, lowered his left shoulder and buried it into Nesmith's chest with enough force to plant the Pacers wing on his back.

A ref's whistle quickly followed, as Nesmith sprung up and strutted over to confront Miller, who also bumped into Haliburton from the contact with the latter's teammate. Coaches from both sides bolted onto the court to try and separate the players within an initial scrum that didn't amount to much more. Once the spat dissipated, officials announced they would review the contact to see if a flagrant foul on Miller was warranted.

After several minutes, they instead ruled the Hornets rookie would receive a common and Nesmith got a technical foul for his reaction to Miller's hit after the whistle.

"I don't want to spend $50,000 right now (for a rant against NBA officiating the league deemed deserving of a fine) but when a guy lowers his shoulder, lines up a guy and follows through, that's not a basketball play, and I thought it was unfortunate," Carlisle told reporters post-game of the incident. "Aaron's reaction is just a competitor's reaction.

"I got an explanation (from the officials), I was very confused by it, but they did give an explanation -- and I disagree categorically."

Moments later, Carlisle would go on to clarify that not only did he disagree, but he didn't fully understand the refs' explanation they had given for the call in the first place.

"That might be the first technical Aaron has gotten in his career (Nesmith recorded a pair of techs last season, according to his ESPN player page, the only two he's received in the five-plus years)," Carlisle said. "I mean, he's such a respectful guy.

"But look, it's a competitive league, and that's one great thing about the NBA right now. It's competitive every night, and that competitiveness puts officials in some tough spots. I believe they're trying to do their best, but it doesn't mean we always agree."

Carlisle said he expects to get further explanation from the League office in the coming days regarding the call.

After Ball's free throw gave Charlotte an eight-point lead, Nesmith helped spark a Pacers comeback with one of Indiana's 22 made 3-pointers with 4:47 to go, followed by 3s from Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton to trim the Hornets' lead to two (121-119) with three minutes remaining. Indiana twice closed within a single point with under two minutes to go, but Nesmith and Hield missed crucial free throws that would have tied the game (the first with 1:49 left and the second with 29.3 seconds remaining).

Down one point with the ball, 15 seconds remaining and the shot clock turned off, Haliburton brought the ball up for a potential game-winning possession but failed to make it beyond the 3-point line before Charlotte's Ball tipped the ball away for a game-ending turnover.

