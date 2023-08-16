'That's when I knew that was my home': Auburndale's Nate Gabriel commits to West Virginia

The moment had finally arrived for Nate Gabriel. And soon after he and his family touched down in Morgantown, West Virginia, a decision was made.

Gabriel, a wrestling state champion, all-county football player and a three-star defensive lineman for the Bloodhounds, committed to West Virginia for Division I football. He had a big ceremony at Spirit Life Ministries last Thursday, which featured him alongside his parents and among family and friends.

But that decision to lace the cleats up and don blue and Old gold was made when he visited West Virginia on June 1.

"I knew I would pick West Virginia as soon as I took a visit," Gabriel said. "That's when I knew that ... was my home. The visit there was amazing. I got swayed by how everything was and how everyone lived. It's real country out there and that's what I love. All the coaches loved me and said that, 'We'll love to have you Nate to be a part of our family.'"

Additionally, Gabriel said he chose West Virginia because of the atmosphere, the people and the environment.

"They just (brought) a different vibe than everyone else," Gabriel said.

He also likes the fact that the coaches who will be teaching Gabriel have developed a lot of NFL players. This past year, West Virginia had four players drafted to the NFL: Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals), Brenton Strange (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Darnell Wright (Chicago Bears). Some of the best West Virginia players to compete in the NFL of all time are guys like Marc Bulger, Jess Hostetler, Adam Jones, Will Clarke and Quinton Spain, among many others.

Much like what defensive line coach Antonio Thomas ― also the wrestling coach — in helping Gabriel to ascend to that level will be third-year defensive line coach Andrew Jackson, who has experience coaching at Penn State and Mississippi State, among other big-time schools.

Still, Gabriel is focused on the new school year.

"What I need to do my senior year to get better and prepare for college is to lock in, focus and have tunnel vision from this moment on," Gabriel said.

Last year, Gabriel recorded 58 tackles, including 40 solo, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries. But that doesn't fully tell the story on how Gabriel is able to easily move offensive linemen and create pressure on ball carriers.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Auburndale's Nate Gabriel chooses Division I West Virginia University