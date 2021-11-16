'That's just lazy:' Dwayne Haskins called out by Pittsburgh Steelers' coaches

An NFL Network reporter said former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins' pregame preparation Sunday before the Pittsburgh Steelers game against Detroit was questioned by coaches.

Haskins, who was signed by the Steelers Jan. 21 after being released by the Washington Football Team, has been listed as the team's third-team quarterback and hasn't been in uniform for games, but he was dressed Sunday. He was the team's second-string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph after starter Ben Roethisberger missed the game due to being placed on the team's COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, Nov. 14, 2021.

NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala took to Twitter Monday to say Haskins didn't look ready to play.

Mason Rudolph has had 4 years to show who he is. Dwayne Haskins, ostensibly one play from his 1st game action yesterday, spent warm-ups throwing lousy passes & checking his phone. Ben Roethlisberger may not be who he once was, but there’s a reason he’s your QB, #Steelers fans. https://t.co/MyQYaMTqeb — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 15, 2021

Kinkhabwala said later during a Monday interview on KDKA (93.7 FM) that she also observed coaches weren't happy with Haskins before the game.

Excellent Steelers insider @AKinkhabwala on Dwayne Haskins pregame warmups on @937theFan. Said Steelers coaches observed Haskins get ready and remarked: "Look at that! How ridiculous is that? That's just lazy." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 15, 2021

The team had no immediate comment on the report, but the Steelers also signed former New York Jets quarterback James Morgan.

While at Ohio State, Haskins claimed the Big Ten's single-season passing and touchdown records by throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reporter says Steelers coaches questioning Dwayne Haskins work ethic