'That's a gritty win': Mount Union holds off Heidelberg, reaches OAC Tournament final

Mount Union's Christian Parker dunks the ball against Heidelberg during Thursday's Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.

ALLIANCE — Twenty wins always looks good on a college basketball team's résumé.

Achieving it Thursday night required perseverance by the Mount Union Purple Raiders. Their first step on their 2024 postseason journey was never going to be a gimme. Whatever they face from here on out will feel like more of the same.

After building a 12-point lead, Mount Union held on to beat Heidelberg 91-85 in the semifinals of the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament. Their 20th win of the season secured the Purple Raiders a spot in Saturday's 2 p.m. championship game at top-seeded John Carroll.

Lately, Heidelberg has been a big hurdle Mount Union had to clear to get to the title game. The Purple Raiders have beat the Student Princes in the semifinals the last three years.

Mount Union's Collen Gurley (left) and Marcus Steele (4) react after Steele's 3-pointer from the corner during Thursday's Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.

Mount Union and Heidelberg clashed in two tough regular-season games won by the Purple Raiders. Outscoring Heidelberg 12-8 over the final 2:59 helped make it a three-game sweep.

"Heidelberg is a really good team," Mount Union sophomore guard Corey Hudson said. "They're coached very well. The four times I've played them in my career it has always been a battle from start to finish."

Mount Union's Elijah Farrington puts up a shot defended by Heidelberg's Zachary Chatmon during Thursday's Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.

There were several times in the second half when the Purple Raiders (20-6) were a shot away from taking control. The Student Princes (16-11) responded each time.

Two Collen Gurley free throws with 1:46 left pushed Mount Union in front 84-79. After a missed Heidelberg 3-pointer, Hudson gave the Purple Raiders the separation they needed. He drove into the lane and scored as he was fouled with 1:06 left. His free throw gave Mount Union an 87-79 lead.

"That was nice," Hudson said. "Having a struggling game offensively shooting the ball, getting that layup felt really good. It gave us a good cushion. The fans got into it and my teammates got into it. That was a really good moment."

Two more Hudson free throws and a Christian Parker dunk helped the Purple Raiders close out the Student Princes.

"That's a gritty win," Mount Union head coach Mike Fuline said. " ... It's a tough team, tough league. All these games are brutal. They're emotionally and physically just overwhelming at times."

Gurley hit four 3s and finished with 21 points to lead the Purple Raiders. Darrell Newsom and Mason Steele scored 14 points apiece. Parker and Elijah Farrington each had 12 points. Hudson added 10 points and eight assists.

Mount Union's Caleb Laurich blocks a shot by Heidelberg's Markell Johnson-Nichols during Thursday's Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.

Parker's early foul trouble put more of the load on Farrington and Caleb Laurich inside. Farrington played 25 minutes and finished with career bests in points, 3-pointers made with three and rebounds with eight.

A freshman out of Massillon, Farrington has hit five 3s in Mount Union's last two games. Prior to that, he made two 3s all season.

"Eli came in and played extremely well," Fuline said. "He made some key shots, but I think I was more impressed with the way he rebounded the basketball, especially late for us."

The Mount Union bench reacts to a 3-point shot during Thursday's Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game against Heidelberg.

Mount Union will head to John Carroll on Saturday knowing that an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament will go to the winner. The Blue Streaks are lock to make it no matter what happens. The Purple Raiders are on the bubble. A couple of Division III bracketologists have them leaning in the tournament field.

"I learned a long time ago to stop trying to figure some of the things out that we can't control," Fuline said. "I'm biased. I think the OAC is one of the best leagues in the country. Hopefully there's a couple of us representing the country. I think we've done a pretty good job the last couple of years.

"We'll try to win the game and not worry about it Saturday night."

