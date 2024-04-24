'If that's going to be his level, I'd like to see him back here again'

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Potters head coach Steven Schumacher named Luke Cundle in his starting line-up for Saturday's 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Dan Buxton from the 'Every Step Along The Way' podcast heaped praise on the midfielder for his impressive display at the Bet365 Stadium:

"That was far, far away his best game in a Stoke shirt. He really showed us what the best of Luke Cundle is.

"The game suited him and he was obviously up for it. Whether it was because it was Plymouth or whether it was his goal last week, everything just fell into place for that performance on Saturday.

"If he can produce that, if that's going to be his level, I'd like to see him back here again."

Would you like to sign Cundle on a permanent basis? Leave your comments here.