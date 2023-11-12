'That's a game we wanted to see': How fans are reacting to Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Many fans seemed impressed with what No. 1 Ohio State looked like Saturday night against Michigan State.

From Marvin Harrison Jr.'s three-touchdown performance to a career day from Kyle McCord, Buckeye fans praised OSU after its 38-3 home win against Michigan State Saturday night.

Here's what Ohio State fans are talking about after the Buckeyes' home win against Michigan State Saturday night.

One fan was impressed with Ohio State vs. MSU

Now that’s a game we wanted to see. The offense has a really amazing Day. McCord looked great, Marv had 3 touchdowns, Trey got a TD, Stover got a TD, Defense only gave up 3 points. They didn’t have to do too much today! Just an overall great game, get some rest, and let’s prepare… — Luke Garrison (SonicHockeyCoolFanAccount) (@SHCBackupAcc) November 12, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to catch fans' attention

Marvin Harrison Jr touchdown. Must be Saturday — Mike (@MikeAdxx) November 12, 2023

LeBron James can't stop talking about Marvin Harrison Jr.

@MarvHarrisonJr STOP IT MAN!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Why would anyone ever guard him 1 on 1. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 12, 2023

Now Ohio State is continuing Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Heisman campaign

Could Kyle McCord be changing minds of Ohio State fans?

im the biggest kyle mccord critic but if he plays like this every game were not losing this year — Klickii (@KlickiiColton) November 12, 2023

But Kyle McCord still has the Michigan game ahead

Still not all the way in on Kyle McCord, but he looks fine when the offensive line holds up. That Ohio State-Michigan matchup in a couple of weeks will tell us all we need to know about McCord. — Hunter Haas (@NFLDraftHaas) November 12, 2023

Speaking of Michigan...

It’s crazy Ohio State and Michigan both held Michigan State to 182 total yards pic.twitter.com/x0L0KNdREg — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) November 12, 2023

