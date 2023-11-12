Advertisement

'That's a game we wanted to see': How fans are reacting to Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read

Many fans seemed impressed with what No. 1 Ohio State looked like Saturday night against Michigan State.

From Marvin Harrison Jr.'s three-touchdown performance to a career day from Kyle McCord, Buckeye fans praised OSU after its 38-3 home win against Michigan State Saturday night.

Here's what Ohio State fans are talking about after the Buckeyes' home win against Michigan State Saturday night.

One fan was impressed with Ohio State vs. MSU

Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to catch fans' attention

LeBron James can't stop talking about Marvin Harrison Jr.

Now Ohio State is continuing Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Heisman campaign

Could Kyle McCord be changing minds of Ohio State fans?

But Kyle McCord still has the Michigan game ahead

Speaking of Michigan...

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Michigan State social media reactions