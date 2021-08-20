'That's enough of that crap': Brawl breaks out in Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams joint practice

A joint practice turned ugly on Thursday between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.

Punches were thrown and helmets were tossed in a brawl, prompting several stoppages, before Raiders coach Jon Gruden sent his players to the buses early with two sessions to go. At the previous joint practice Wednesday, several skirmishes also took place.

"That's enough of that crap," Gruden said, according to ESPN. "That's not good for football, that's not good for anything, so that's the end of that practice session."

"There's no message (to the team). They know. They know better. Everybody knows better. And again, it wasn't everybody fighting – it will be on TV, you'll see a bunch of guys screaming and yelling – but it was two guys in the special teams period. And then it was a lot of trash-talking that escalated. Just sickening, really, it's just stupidity. I'm done with that. It's just child's play to me."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters the fight started at special teams and it makes sense because of roster spots being on the line. "Well, there's a reason a lot of the fights came on special teams – they're fighting for a job. Literally."

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters he was disappointed practice sessions didn't conclude and ended early.

"We only had a little bit left, so felt like the best decision, just based on the temperature of the situation, was bag the last eight plays in the team period that we had," McVay said. "I did not see (the fight). I just kind of had heard what had happened. But other than me seeing it, I can't speak for anybody else, but I'm glad that nobody got injured. ... It's unfortunate that we didn't get to finish it up, but I'll leave it at that."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders, Rams practice ends early following brawl