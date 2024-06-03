Thatcher Hurd explains his struggles earlier this season for LSU baseball

In what was supposed to be a season where Thatcher Hurd’s draft stock was supposed to sail through the roof and he was in line to be the Ace of the rotation, things did not go as planned.

Hurd finished the regular season with a 2-4 record and a 6.55 ERA. After making six starts and struggling, he was sent to the bullpen for most of the season. Yet when LSU needed him the most in the Chapel Hill Regional in an elimination game, he pulled through big time.

Hurd started against North Carolina and went 5.2 innings and only allowed two runs on six hits, six strikeouts, and zero walks. He earned the victory to keep the Tigers season alive and give them a shot at hosting a Super Regional next week.

After the game, he dished out answers on what happened to cause his struggles this year.

Thatcher Hurd said he found himself in "a mechanical hole from tinkering too much," a driving reason behind his struggles this year. The timing of his delivery was out of line. "Ultimately, kind of had to peel back a little bit and do what comes naturally and just be athletic." — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) June 3, 2024

Sometimes as an athlete, you can overthink things. You can try to be too perfect in certain aspects. Hurd tried to tinker with his delivery a little bit in an attempt to become a better pitcher and it bit him. That happens. Hopefully, that is all behind him now.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire