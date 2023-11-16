Thatcher Demko with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders
Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders, 11/15/2023
Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders, 11/15/2023
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.
The proposal is up against concerns that further reducing the pitch clock would increase the risk of injuries to pitchers.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
A court hearing is scheduled for Friday as Michigan contests the Big Ten's discipline.
David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
Fields will go through team drills Wednesday before the team determines his official status for Sunday.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Emma Hayes will be the USWNT’s next coach — but not until May.
Verstappen is -250 to win the race.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
John Calipari has a lot to prove this season, so going toe-to-toe with No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday may be an important first step.
Perris Jones will hopefully move to a rehab facility in Louisville on Friday, though he’s expected to stay there for several weeks before he can return home to Virginia.
After a long fight against LIV Golf, and new negotiations for a deal with the league, Rory McIlroy is taking a step back from PGA Tour leadership.
Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were also ejected for starting the brawl.
Duke saw a breakout game from freshman Caleb Foster while Michigan State's shooting woes loomed large again.
Michael Levin from the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast joins Dan Devine for an episode of Devine Intervention that goes all the way back to the “Process Era” Philadelphia 76ers up to this year’s team and hits on almost everything in between.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!