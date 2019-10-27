That was quick: Emmanuel Sanders' second catch with 49ers is a touchdown

The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasted no time in making Emmanuel Sanders feel welcome.

The 49ers got the ball to start their Week 8 game against the visiting Carolina Panthers, and Garoppolo’s first pass, on second-and-9, went to Sanders for a 4-yard gain.

Nine plays later, with San Francisco facing second-and-goal from the 4, Sanders lined up in the slot and ran the few steps to the goal line, cut to his left and caught the pass from Garoppolo.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanders extended his arms toward the crowd, then celebrated with his new teammates.

Sanders was traded from the Denver Broncos to San Francisco on Tuesday, with the Broncos getting third- and fourth-round picks next spring (they also sent the 49ers a fifth-rounder).

The 49ers needed some help at receiver: tight end George Kittle is the team’s leading pass-catcher, with 34, but next-closest is Deebo Samuel, with just 15 catches.

Marquise Goodwin is missing Sunday’s game and did not practice Thursday or Friday; on Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Goodwin is dealing with more bad personal news. Two years ago, Goodwin played just hours after he and his wife discovered their son died in utero and had to be delivered prematurely.

New San Francisco 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. (AP/Ben Margot)

More from Yahoo Sports: