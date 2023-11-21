A Thanksgiving week change of pace: Georgia football under the lights at Georgia Tech

It’s Georgia Tech week. This year, that means "Clean Old Fashioned Hate" in Atlanta for Georgia football.

It’s a familiar rhythm Thanksgiving weekend

Filling up on turkey, mac-and-cheese, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie on Thursday. Black Friday if shopping is your thing. Then a noon kickoff at Bobby Dodd Stadium for Bulldogs vs. Yellow Jackets.

Scratch that. Hold on. Wait a second.

A 7:30 p.m. kickoff? What the what?

For the first time since 2013 – when the teams kicked off at 3:30 p.m. – the Governor’s Cup won’t be handed out to the winner in the afternoon.

This is the first night game between the rivals at Georgia Tech since 2009, when Caleb King, Washuan Ealey and the Bulldogs showed they "run this state" with a 30-24 win.

“We pride ourselves on running this state so we definitely want to come out on top,” current safety Javon Bullard said Monday.

The teams last played at night in Athens in 2010.

What does kicking off under the lights mean in the larger scheme of things?

It’s seven and a half hours later to dive in full force on preparation for Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” Bullard said. “We don’t really control what time we play? … 7:30? That’s what time we got to play. After we get done with that game, we’re not really worried about the SEC championship right now. We’ll get that when the week is there.”

Of course, Georgia coach Kirby Smart goes deep on his support staff, as he does with his football roster.

Surely, some of those in the Bulldog football offices will have already had plenty of time to get a jump start on film of Alabama.

"Not a lot of change in preparation," Smart said. "It's different because of the timing of our kids coming back from Thanksgiving, getting here, going over there. The Saturday will be different, but that's really the extent of it. Cooler, night, but that's what we deal with all the time. We have a lot more night games this year than we've had in the past."

Alabama’s Iron Bowl game at Auburn is at 3:30 p.m.

ABC is airing Georgia-Georgia Tech this year. It’s the first time Georgia Tech will have a home primetime game on network television since a 2011 game with Clemson.

The No. 1 Bulldogs are 23½-point favorites Saturday.

Avoiding noon makes some sense.

Ohio State-Michigan on Fox will attract all the eyeballs. Kentucky-Louisville in the same TV window on ABC will be a niche audience. Texas A&M-LSU is on ESPN then, too.

Georgia also played night games against Georgia Tech in Atlanta in 2005, 2001, 1987, 1975 and 1971. All were Bulldogs wins.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost to Georgia Tech in Atlanta since 1999, a streak of 11 straight wins.

The game usually doesn’t feel like much of a road game, considering how many Georgia fans are in the Atlanta area and the stadium again could have more Bulldog backers than Yellow Jacket supporters.

Georgia Tech had a Black Friday sale last week, selling lower-level tickets for the Georgia game for $75 and upper level tickets for $65.

Georgia Tech puts on a Helluva Block Party pregame on North Avenue. It will feature Ludacris on Saturday. The rap star performed pregame (to some controversy thanks to his concert rider) at Smart’s first G-Day game which was dubbed 93K day.

Georgia has played in the SEC championship game after each of the Bulldogs' noon games at Georgia Tech under Smart, winning in 2017 against Auburn, losing in 2019 to LSU and 2021 to Alabama.

This will be the fifth night game for Georgia this season, but the four previous ones came at home.

“We’ve had a lot more night games this year than we’ve had in the past,” Smart said.

Georgia rallied to win at Missouri 26-22 and won at Mississippi State 45-19 in night games last season.

Georgia Tech is 6-5 and bowl eligible.

“That’s one of the things Coach Smart said after the win vs. Tennessee,” Bullard said. “It’s not the same Tech that it’s been over the years. Those guys are coming to play and we’re going into their stadium.”

Get in a nap this time instead of rising early.

Said Bullard: “We’ve got a showcase against them.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football and Georgia Tech get rare night game in Atlanta