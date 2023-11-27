Thanksgiving stars: Vote for the Storm Works Football Offensive Player of the Week
The Carver High football team's offensive line has been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Offensive High School Football Players of the Week.
The group combined to receive over 9,300 votes (42.5%) to earn the honor. The line of James Callahan, Tyler Swain, Jack Reed, Cam Loranger and Nathan Dirado paved the way for the Crusaders to defeat Hoosac Valley, 44-0, in the Division 8 semifinals.
And this week's candidates are...
Matt Begin + Caiden Montas, Blue Hills: In a 22-6 win over Bristol-Plymouth, Begin ran for 127 yards while Montas had two touchdowns and 117 yards.
Todd Egan, Sr., South Shore Tech: Egan starred in a 41-30 win over Holbrook/Avon. He ran for 224 yards and three TDs and was 9 of 15 passing for 155 yards and two TDs. He broke the program's single-season scoring record with 24 TDs.
Jordan Cioffi, Sr., Holbrook/Avon: Cioffi rushed 25 times for 277 yards and three TDs in a 41-30 loss to South Shore Tech.
AJ Nash, Sr., Abington: Nash scored on runs of 8, 46 and 50 yards in a 46-6 win over Whitman-Hanson in coach Jim Kelliher's final game after 50 years at the helm.
Jordan Depina + Joe Earner, Rockland: This duo combined for 391 yards rushing and six TDs in a 42-21 win over East Bridgewater. Depina had 233 yards and four TDs while Earner had 158 yards and two TDs.
Mikey Galligan + Ben Hudach, North Quincy: In a 43-20 win over Quincy, Galligan threw TD passes while Hudach scored three TDs (2 rushing, 1 receiving).
Sam Salter + James Harris, West Bridgewater: Salter and Harris both scored three TDs in a 48-0 win over Southeastern.
Alex Barlow, Sr., Duxbury: Barlow ran for three TDs and 292 yards in a 23-21 win over
Jack Luccarelli, Fr., Norwell: Luccarelli ran for a TD and threw two TD passes in a 32-0 win over Hanover.
Caleb Tripp, Jr., Bridgewater-Raynham: Tripp ran for 132 yards and two TDs in a 22-7 win over Brockton.
Owen Lane + Ruairi Ritson, Canton: In a 19-0 win over Stoughton, Lane threw a pair of TD passes to Ritson. Lane also added a rushing TD.
Shamus Whiting, Sr., Plymouth North: Whiting threw two TD passes and ran for another in a 28-7 win over Plymouth South.
Nick Araujo, Sr., Milford: Araujo led the way for the host Scarlet Hawks (10-2) in his final high school game with three touchdowns, a field goal and two extra points in a 31-21 win over Hockomock Kelley-Rex foe Taunton (6-5).
Jake Attaway, Jr., Hudson: In the 121st edition of the rivalry, the dynamic junior QB earned game MVP honors, running for two TDs and passing for two more, as the Hawks (9-3) defeated Marlborough on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2010, 41-0.
Darius Braithwaite + Cooper Tarantino + Rayhan Nsereko, Srs., Lincoln-Sudbury: Braithwaite had 12 carries for 172 yards and a TD, Tarantino had a rushing touchdown and threw two more and Nsereko had 12 carries for 88 yards as the host Warriors (8-2) throttled Newton South, 35-7.
Alex Burgos, Jr., Blackstone Valley Tech: Burgos rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns and went 11 for 17 with 207 yards and one touchdown as the Beavers (7-4) defeated visiting neighbor Nipmuc in the Battle of Pleasant Street, 35-14.
Dasha Domercant, Sr., Bellingham: Domercant ran for a 6-yard TD and threw an 11-yard strike to Max Gamble as the host Blackhawks (7-4) took down Norton, 20-13.
Dylan Gallo, Jr., Maynard/AMSA: Gallo threw three TD passes, but the Tigers (7-4) fell to undefeated Division 8 Super Bowl-bound West Boylston, 50-20.
Liam Kraby, Fr., Millis: Kraby was Mr. Everything in earning MVP honors, running 22 times for 106 yards, throwing for 70 yards and adding two interceptions, seven tackles and a sack on defense as host Millis (3-8) earned a 14-0 win over Medway.
Matheus Silva, Jr., Framingham: Silva threw a 4-yard TD pass to Michael Pustari in the third quarter and ran in a 12-yard TD in the fourth quarter as the Flyers (6-5) took the 119th meeting with rival Natick, 15-13.
Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Monday, Dec. 4 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Send future nominations to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.
