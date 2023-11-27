Thanksgiving stars: Vote for the Storm Works Football Offensive Player of the Week

The Carver High football team's offensive line has been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Offensive High School Football Players of the Week.

The group combined to receive over 9,300 votes (42.5%) to earn the honor. The line of James Callahan, Tyler Swain, Jack Reed, Cam Loranger and Nathan Dirado paved the way for the Crusaders to defeat Hoosac Valley, 44-0, in the Division 8 semifinals.

Matt Begin + Caiden Montas, Blue Hills: In a 22-6 win over Bristol-Plymouth, Begin ran for 127 yards while Montas had two touchdowns and 117 yards.

Bristol-Plymouth’s Nate Hicks tackles Blue Hills' Matt Begin during Wednesday’s game.

Todd Egan, Sr., South Shore Tech: Egan starred in a 41-30 win over Holbrook/Avon. He ran for 224 yards and three TDs and was 9 of 15 passing for 155 yards and two TDs. He broke the program's single-season scoring record with 24 TDs.

Prince Vertil of Holbrook/Avon (L) looks to stop SSVT QB Todd Egan but all he got was a stiff arm, and Egan managed to avoid Vertil and was able to take it all the way for the Vikings' first ouchdown in the first half on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Jordan Cioffi, Sr., Holbrook/Avon: Cioffi rushed 25 times for 277 yards and three TDs in a 41-30 loss to South Shore Tech.

Jordan Cioffi of Holbrook/Avon, manages to thread his way through the South Shore Voc Tech defensive line, and his tough run shook him loose to take it to the house for a Bulldog score on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

AJ Nash, Sr., Abington: Nash scored on runs of 8, 46 and 50 yards in a 46-6 win over Whitman-Hanson in coach Jim Kelliher's final game after 50 years at the helm.

Whitman-Hanson's #8 Cody Roberts jumps high to catch the ball but couldn't find the handle. #29 AJ Nash reaches too, and did make light contact and tipped it forward where it was intercepted by teammate Ryan LaRosa during the Turkey Day game on Nov. 23, 2023.

Jordan Depina + Joe Earner, Rockland: This duo combined for 391 yards rushing and six TDs in a 42-21 win over East Bridgewater. Depina had 233 yards and four TDs while Earner had 158 yards and two TDs.

Rockland running back Joe Earner carries the football during a game versus Millbury on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Mikey Galligan + Ben Hudach, North Quincy: In a 43-20 win over Quincy, Galligan threw TD passes while Hudach scored three TDs (2 rushing, 1 receiving).

North Quincy quarterback Mikey Galligan, left, fends off Quincy's Donovan O'Connell, right, during the annual Quincy, North Quincy high school Thanksgiving football game at Veterans Stadium in Quincy, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

Sam Salter + James Harris, West Bridgewater: Salter and Harris both scored three TDs in a 48-0 win over Southeastern.

West Bridgewater receiver Sam Salter makes the catch in next to Amesbury's Michael Sanchez during a game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Alex Barlow, Sr., Duxbury: Barlow ran for three TDs and 292 yards in a 23-21 win over

Duxbury's Alex Barlow, left, takes the hand-off from quarterback Finn Carley, right, during high school football at Duxbury High School, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

Jack Luccarelli, Fr., Norwell: Luccarelli ran for a TD and threw two TD passes in a 32-0 win over Hanover.

Norwell QB Jack Luccarelli has a rider in Sachems #25 Jack Kavaleski. The Norwell Clippers host the Middleboro Sachems on the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Caleb Tripp, Jr., Bridgewater-Raynham: Tripp ran for 132 yards and two TDs in a 22-7 win over Brockton.

Bridgewater-Raynham quarterback Caleb Tripp scores a touchdown versus Brockton during the Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Owen Lane + Ruairi Ritson, Canton: In a 19-0 win over Stoughton, Lane threw a pair of TD passes to Ritson. Lane also added a rushing TD.

Canton quarterback Owen Lane passes the football during a game versus Oliver Ames on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Shamus Whiting, Sr., Plymouth North: Whiting threw two TD passes and ran for another in a 28-7 win over Plymouth South.

Plymouth North captains Dayton Costa, Sean King, and Shamus Whiting hold up the Battle of the Rock trophy.

Nick Araujo, Sr., Milford: Araujo led the way for the host Scarlet Hawks (10-2) in his final high school game with three touchdowns, a field goal and two extra points in a 31-21 win over Hockomock Kelley-Rex foe Taunton (6-5).

Milford’s Nick Araujo runs from Taunton’s Anthony Pettijohn during their annual Thanksgiving matchup on Nov. 23, 2023.

Jake Attaway, Jr., Hudson: In the 121st edition of the rivalry, the dynamic junior QB earned game MVP honors, running for two TDs and passing for two more, as the Hawks (9-3) defeated Marlborough on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2010, 41-0.

Hudson's Jake Attaway tracks his pass.

Darius Braithwaite + Cooper Tarantino + Rayhan Nsereko, Srs., Lincoln-Sudbury: Braithwaite had 12 carries for 172 yards and a TD, Tarantino had a rushing touchdown and threw two more and Nsereko had 12 carries for 88 yards as the host Warriors (8-2) throttled Newton South, 35-7.

Lincoln-Sudbury senior captain Darius Braithwaite receives a handoff from quarterback Cooper Tarantino during a football game at Wayland High School, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Lincoln-Sudbury defeated Wayland 27-0.

Alex Burgos, Jr., Blackstone Valley Tech: Burgos rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns and went 11 for 17 with 207 yards and one touchdown as the Beavers (7-4) defeated visiting neighbor Nipmuc in the Battle of Pleasant Street, 35-14.

Blackstone Valley Tech quarterback Alexander Burgos passes versus West Boylston.

Dasha Domercant, Sr., Bellingham: Domercant ran for a 6-yard TD and threw an 11-yard strike to Max Gamble as the host Blackhawks (7-4) took down Norton, 20-13.

Bellingham senior captain and quarterback Dasha Domercant (left) celebrates with senior Anthony Dasilva after defeating Maynard, 28-21, in the Division 6 Sweet 16 game at Alumni Field in Maynard, Nov. 3, 2023.

Dylan Gallo, Jr., Maynard/AMSA: Gallo threw three TD passes, but the Tigers (7-4) fell to undefeated Division 8 Super Bowl-bound West Boylston, 50-20.

Maynard junior captain and quarterback Dylan Gallo looks for an open receiver during the Division 6 Sweet 16 game at Alumni Field in Maynard against Bellingham, Nov. 3, 2023. The Blackhawks defeated the Tigers, 28-21.

Liam Kraby, Fr., Millis: Kraby was Mr. Everything in earning MVP honors, running 22 times for 106 yards, throwing for 70 yards and adding two interceptions, seven tackles and a sack on defense as host Millis (3-8) earned a 14-0 win over Medway.

Matheus Silva, Jr., Framingham: Silva threw a 4-yard TD pass to Michael Pustari in the third quarter and ran in a 12-yard TD in the fourth quarter as the Flyers (6-5) took the 119th meeting with rival Natick, 15-13.

Framingham High School junior quarterback Matheus Silva runs against Natick in the Thanksgiving game at Bowditch Field, Nov. 23, 2023. Framingham won, 15-13.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Vote for the Storm Works H.S. Football Offensive Player of the Week