Thanksgiving injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Everyone is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, but these teams are still getting prepared to play on Sunday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Eric Fisher

Ankle/Shoulder

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Shoulder

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Pec

FP

WR Sammy Watkins

Hamstring/Calf

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Ankle

FP

RT Mike Remmers

Ribs

FP

DT Chris Jones

Groin

FP

C Austin Reiter

Knee

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Elbow

FP

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Collarbone

FP

CB BoPete Keyes

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Things appear to be status quo for the Chiefs after the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Keyes was added to the injury report with an ankle injury but practiced in full. Everyone else is still participating in full and the team is tracking to have all 53 players available for Sunday's game.

Buccaneers

AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Donovan Smith

Ankle

DNP

LG Ali Marpet

Concussion

FP

CB Jamel Dean

Concussion

DNP

TE Tanner Hudson

NIR

DNP

WR Chris Godwin

Finger

FP

C A.Q. Shipley

Neck

DNP

CB Ryan Smith

Ankle

FP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Knee

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Bucs CB Ryan Smith was upgraded to full participation in practice on Thursday. He was limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday. Everyone else carried the same practice status as they did yesterday for Tampa Bay.

