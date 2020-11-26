Thanksgiving injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Everyone is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, but these teams are still getting prepared to play on Sunday.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Eric Fisher
Ankle/Shoulder
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Shoulder
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Pec
FP
WR Sammy Watkins
Hamstring/Calf
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Ankle
FP
RT Mike Remmers
Ribs
FP
DT Chris Jones
Groin
FP
C Austin Reiter
Knee
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Elbow
FP
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Collarbone
FP
CB BoPete Keyes
Ankle
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Things appear to be status quo for the Chiefs after the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Keyes was added to the injury report with an ankle injury but practiced in full. Everyone else is still participating in full and the team is tracking to have all 53 players available for Sunday's game.
Buccaneers
AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Donovan Smith
Ankle
DNP
LG Ali Marpet
Concussion
FP
CB Jamel Dean
Concussion
DNP
TE Tanner Hudson
NIR
DNP
WR Chris Godwin
Finger
FP
C A.Q. Shipley
Neck
DNP
CB Ryan Smith
Ankle
FP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Knee
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Bucs CB Ryan Smith was upgraded to full participation in practice on Thursday. He was limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday. Everyone else carried the same practice status as they did yesterday for Tampa Bay.