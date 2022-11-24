Thanksgiving games all have NFC playoff implications

Happy Thanksgiving! Today, we get three NFL games and all three affect the NFC playoff picture. The Arizona Cardinals are barely in the picture right now but these three games impact seeding and potential playoff berths.

If the Cardinals can get hot, there is the slightest chance.

Bills at Lions

The Lions are actually in the mix this year at 4-6 and having won three straight games. They are 10th in the NFC. If they lose and the Cardinals win on Sunday against the Chargers, they would pass them.

Giants at Cowboys

Both the Giants and the Cowboys are currently wild card teams at 7-3. Whoever loses will be pushed back, although they won’t get pushed out of the top seven. It just makes things tighter for the battle for the final spot.

Patriots at Vikings

The Vikings are the No. 2 seed in the conference, one game back of the 9-1 Eagles. They have a chance to tie the Eagles if Philly loses this week.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire