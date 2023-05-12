Thanksgiving game against San Francisco highlights Seahawks' 2023 schedule

Thanksgiving in the Pacific Northwest will have added excitement for football fans when the Seahawks host San Francisco in the nightcap of the holiday's three annual NFL games, a franchise first announced with the release of the 2023 NFL season schedule Thursday night.

The rematch of the Wild Card game from last season will be the first of two times the Seahawks and 49ers face off, with Seattle traveling to the Bay Area on Dec. 10. Between those two games for the division rivals, Seattle is scheduled for another Thursday game, following the Thanksgiving matchup by traveling to Dallas on Nov. 30 for a national Thursday Night Football spotlight.

Other highlights for Seattle fans include a visit to Lumen Field by Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia, and a New Year's Eve holiday event at home against Pittsburg.

The Seahawks, coming off a 9-8 season and playoff appearance that surprised most of the league, open the season hosting the L.A. Rams Sept. 10. The schedule features on Monday Night Football appearance, on Oct. 2 at the New York Giants. The Seahawks play four 10 a.m. East Coast starts -- at Detroit on Sept. 17, Cincinnati on Oct. 15, Baltimore on Nov. 5 and Tennessee on Christmas Eve.

Seattle's bye comes in Week 5.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 schedule

Sunday, Sept. 10: L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Carolina, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2: at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22: Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: Cleveland, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12: Washington, 1:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19: at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30: at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10: at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31: Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Week 18, TBD: at Arizona, TBD

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Seattle Seahawks 2023 schedule announced Thursday